en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Researchers Propose Quantum Experiment Simulating Time Travel

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
Researchers Propose Quantum Experiment Simulating Time Travel

A breakthrough study published in Physical Review Letters has put forth a novel concept that may change the way we perceive time and quantum mechanics. A team of researchers, comprising David Arvidsson-Shukur from Hitachi Cambridge Laboratory, Aidan McConnell from the University of Cambridge, and Nicole Yunger Halpern from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the University of Maryland, propose a quantum mechanics experiment simulating time travel.

Quantum Entanglement and Time Travel

The study suggests that the manipulation of quantum entanglement can ‘send information back in time,’ enabling changes in actions to yield optimal measurements. This does not suggest actual backward time travel, but a simulation process using quantum teleportation. Here, entangled states are altered to send a state from an intermediate step of an experiment back to the beginning. This intriguing concept holds promising potential for quantum metrology, a field dedicated to making precise measurements using quantum mechanics.

Revolutionizing Quantum Metrology

The researchers illustrate that through post-selective measurement and teleportation, an experimenter can acquire more information per probe than classically possible. Essentially, the probes can be prepared in an optimal state retroactively, similar to ‘sending information back in time.’ This method involves discarding many measurements, but the remaining ones offer a high information gain, thereby revolutionizing the efficiency and accuracy of quantum metrology.

A Better Tomorrow Through Yesterday’s Lessons

The study concludes that although these simulations do not allow for the alteration of the past, they do enable more accurate experiments. In essence, it’s akin to fixing yesterday’s problems today, thereby shaping a better tomorrow. While the concept of time travel remains a tantalizing topic in science fiction, these researchers have used the idea to propose a method that could take quantum mechanics to a new level of precision and efficiency.

0
Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
4 mins ago
Kansas Residents Capture Stunning Sundog Phenomenon
Across the vast plains of Kansas, residents have been privy to a stunning spectacle of celestial beauty. They’ve been capturing images of an extraordinary weather phenomenon known as sundogs or parhelia. This astonishing display was particularly visible on a recent Friday when atmospheric conditions were perfectly conducive to their formation. The Science Behind Sundogs Sundogs,
Kansas Residents Capture Stunning Sundog Phenomenon
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
20 mins ago
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
Groundbreaking Discovery Identifies Lupus Trigger in Children
21 mins ago
Groundbreaking Discovery Identifies Lupus Trigger in Children
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
5 mins ago
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
MSA Safety, Inc. Unveils SENTRY ioController: A New Era of Workplace Safety
9 mins ago
MSA Safety, Inc. Unveils SENTRY ioController: A New Era of Workplace Safety
Solar Photovoltaic Systems: The Crucial Role of Inspection and Maintenance
14 mins ago
Solar Photovoltaic Systems: The Crucial Role of Inspection and Maintenance
Latest Headlines
World News
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
54 seconds
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
1 min
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
1 min
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
5 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
5 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
6 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
8 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
9 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
9 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app