Science & Technology

Researchers Develop Kinetic Energy-to-Electricity Converter, a Gamechanger for IoT

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Researchers Develop Kinetic Energy-to-Electricity Converter, a Gamechanger for IoT

In a significant stride forward for sustainable power solutions, an international team of researchers has unveiled a novel high-strength flexible device capable of transforming kinetic energy from human movement into electricity. The groundbreaking technology, published on December 14, 2023, in the journal Small, marries piezoelectric composites with unidirectional carbon fiber (UDCF)—a material revered for its strength in a fiber direction.

A Leap in Piezoelectric Technology

The device’s innovation hinges on its resilience and performance. Even under the strain of being stretched over 1000 times, it remains undeterred, handling high loads in the fiber direction and generating an energy output density that dwarfs other piezoelectric polymers.

These attributes establish the potential of this technology in crafting robust, self-powered sensors, with a particular focus on Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The ability to sustain high performance under extreme conditions makes this technology a promising avenue for advanced multifunctional IoT devices that are both sustainable and reliable.

Practical Applications and Future Implications

The practical applications of this technology have already made a splash, notably in sports equipment. Here, the device has been integrated to detect impacts and monitor step frequency, eliminating the need for batteries. This development not only enhances the efficiency of sports equipment but also presents a new frontier in the realm of sustainable energy management.

Professor Fumio Narita from Tohoku University, a co-author of the study, underscored the importance of this technology for future research in motion detection. It’s a breakthrough that paves the path for sustainable power management solutions for IoT devices, thereby revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with technology.

Anticipating a Sustainable Future

As we navigate this era of rapid technological advancement, the need for sustainable and efficient power solutions becomes more pressing. The invention of a device that can convert kinetic energy—derived from human motion—into electricity, marks a significant leap in this direction. The integration of such a device into everyday items like sports equipment brings us closer to a future where technology and sustainability harmoniously coexist.

Science & Technology Sustainability
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

