en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Researchers Develop High-Performance Cooling Ceramic Inspired by Cyphochilus Beetle

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Researchers Develop High-Performance Cooling Ceramic Inspired by Cyphochilus Beetle

Prof. WANG Zuankai, in collaboration with Prof. Christopher CHAO and their team at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), have made a remarkable breakthrough in the field of sustainable cooling technologies. Drawing inspiration from the Cyphochilus beetle, known for its exceptional whiteness, the team has developed a high-performance, passive radiative cooling ceramic with remarkable solar reflectivity. This ceramic material boasts an impressive solar reflectivity of 99.6%, a figure that opens up significant energy-saving potential in the realm of indoor cooling applications.

Mimicking Nature’s Genius

The cooling ceramic borrows from the natural structure of the Cyphochilus beetle. It’s designed with a hierarchically porous structure that mirrors the beetle’s scales, leading to efficient light scattering and subsequently, reduced energy consumption. This ingenious biomimicry allows the ceramic to inhibit the Leidenfrost effect, a phenomenon that typically occurs at high temperatures and impedes heat transfer. By enabling water droplets to spread and evaporate quickly through its porous structure, the ceramic effectively counteracts this phenomenon.

Practical Implications

This innovative material is not just a scientific marvel but carries practical implications for building construction and other scenarios demanding cooling. It offers a slew of benefits including weather resistance, mechanical robustness, self-cleaning properties, and commendable recyclability. This makes it a highly desirable material for the construction industry, particularly in climates where cooling is a significant energy drain.

A Vision for Nature-Inspired Solutions

The research, published in the distinguished journal Science, epitomizes the potential of nature-inspired solutions in overcoming technological challenges. It aligns neatly with the vision of PolyU’s Research Centre for Nature-Inspired Science and Engineering, helmed by Prof. Wang. The Centre is committed to developing transformative solutions for societal and environmental challenges, through the avenue of nature-inspired scientific discovery.

0
Environmental Science Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AYRO, Inc. Receives First U.S. Government Order for its Electric Vehicle, the AYRO Vanish

By Saboor Bayat

Xeriant's NEXBOARD Demonstrates Promising Fire Resistance in Initial Tests

By BNN Correspondents

Texas Grilling Tradition Stands Strong Amid Environmental Regulations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

USGS and Dewberry Unveil New Potomac River Lidar Dataset

By Rizwan Shah

3M and Exeger Unveil World's First Self-Charging Headset at CES 2024 ...
@Environmental Science · 45 mins
3M and Exeger Unveil World's First Self-Charging Headset at CES 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of ‘Multiuse’

By Mazhar Abbas

Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of 'Multiuse'
Futuroscope Gears Up for Exciting New Attractions Amid Rising Popularity and Eco-Friendly Initiatives

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Futuroscope Gears Up for Exciting New Attractions Amid Rising Popularity and Eco-Friendly Initiatives
Salzgitter Group Completes Key Modernization in Drive for Low CO2 Steel Production

By Wojciech Zylm

Salzgitter Group Completes Key Modernization in Drive for Low CO2 Steel Production
India’s Agricultural Legacy: A Study Highlights the Environmental Consequences of Nutrient Pollution

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Agricultural Legacy: A Study Highlights the Environmental Consequences of Nutrient Pollution
Latest Headlines
World News
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
27 seconds
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
45 seconds
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
1 min
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
1 min
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
1 min
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
1 min
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
2 mins
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
Premier League Drama: Liverpool Leads, Manchester United Faces Midfield Challenge
2 mins
Premier League Drama: Liverpool Leads, Manchester United Faces Midfield Challenge
Ireland Clinches Historic Fourth Grand Slam in 2023 Six Nations: Looking Ahead to 2024
2 mins
Ireland Clinches Historic Fourth Grand Slam in 2023 Six Nations: Looking Ahead to 2024
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
8 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
49 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app