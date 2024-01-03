Researchers Develop High-Performance Cooling Ceramic Inspired by Cyphochilus Beetle

Prof. WANG Zuankai, in collaboration with Prof. Christopher CHAO and their team at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), have made a remarkable breakthrough in the field of sustainable cooling technologies. Drawing inspiration from the Cyphochilus beetle, known for its exceptional whiteness, the team has developed a high-performance, passive radiative cooling ceramic with remarkable solar reflectivity. This ceramic material boasts an impressive solar reflectivity of 99.6%, a figure that opens up significant energy-saving potential in the realm of indoor cooling applications.

Mimicking Nature’s Genius

The cooling ceramic borrows from the natural structure of the Cyphochilus beetle. It’s designed with a hierarchically porous structure that mirrors the beetle’s scales, leading to efficient light scattering and subsequently, reduced energy consumption. This ingenious biomimicry allows the ceramic to inhibit the Leidenfrost effect, a phenomenon that typically occurs at high temperatures and impedes heat transfer. By enabling water droplets to spread and evaporate quickly through its porous structure, the ceramic effectively counteracts this phenomenon.

Practical Implications

This innovative material is not just a scientific marvel but carries practical implications for building construction and other scenarios demanding cooling. It offers a slew of benefits including weather resistance, mechanical robustness, self-cleaning properties, and commendable recyclability. This makes it a highly desirable material for the construction industry, particularly in climates where cooling is a significant energy drain.

A Vision for Nature-Inspired Solutions

The research, published in the distinguished journal Science, epitomizes the potential of nature-inspired solutions in overcoming technological challenges. It aligns neatly with the vision of PolyU’s Research Centre for Nature-Inspired Science and Engineering, helmed by Prof. Wang. The Centre is committed to developing transformative solutions for societal and environmental challenges, through the avenue of nature-inspired scientific discovery.