Science & Technology

Researchers Crack Geological Mystery: The ‘Dolomite Problem’

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Researchers Crack Geological Mystery: The 'Dolomite Problem'

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the University of Michigan and Hokkaido University have successfully grown the mineral dolomite in laboratory conditions, cracking a 200-year-old geological puzzle known as the ‘Dolomite Problem.’ The results of the study were published in the respected journal Science.

Unlocking the ‘Dolomite Problem’

Dolomite, a mineral widely found in older rock formations but markedly absent in newer ones, has remained an enigma for scientists due to its slow natural growth rate. The research team overcame this obstacle by effectively minimizing defects in the mineral’s structure during growth. These defects typically occur when calcium and magnesium atoms mistakenly attach to the wrong spots on a dolomite crystal, hindering its further growth.

By washing the crystal with water to remove these defects, a process that mirrors natural phenomena such as rainfall or tidal cycles, researchers discovered that a layer of dolomite could form in a few years rather than millions of years.

Implications for Technology

The successful growth of dolomite in a lab setting holds vast implications for the production of high-quality materials used in various technologies including semiconductors, solar panels, and batteries. The research team made extensive use of advanced simulation software from the U-M’s PRISMS Center, which enabled efficient simulation of dolomite growth over geologic timescales.

Record-Breaking Growth

Further testament to the success of the study came from Japanese researchers who managed to grow 300 layers of dolomite crystal using an electron microscope. This achievement significantly surpasses the previous record of five layers grown in a lab environment. The research was supported by the American Chemical Society PRF New Doctoral Investigator grant, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

