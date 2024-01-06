en English
Energy

Renewable Electricity Capacity Could Unlock Affordable E-fuels: IEA

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Renewable Electricity Capacity Could Unlock Affordable E-fuels: IEA

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) recent report sheds light on the burgeoning role of renewable electricity and its potential to revolutionize the transportation sector through the advent of affordable and sustainable ‘e-fuels’. E-fuels, synthesized from electrolytic hydrogen, are fast emerging as a promising solution for hard-to-decarbonize sectors like aviation and shipping.

Focus on E-Ammonia

According to the IEA’s findings, a staggering 90% of current e-fuel projects are primarily concentrating on e-ammonia. This shift underscores the growing recognition of the role government regulations can play in establishing a predictable demand for e-fuels, thereby facilitating their mainstream adoption.

Optimism Amid Development

With around 200 e-fuel projects currently under development, the IEA remains sanguine about the transition, predicting that the shift towards e-fuels will not precipitate substantial price shocks for consumers. E-kerosene, for instance, is anticipated to rival Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in cost-effectiveness by the end of the decade. Despite e-kerosene being two to three times more expensive, blending it with traditional jet fuel could inflate airline ticket prices by a mere 5%.

Maritime Shipping and E-fuels

In the maritime shipping domain, e-ammonia and e-methanol are being touted as the pivotal e-fuels for energy transition. The IEA report suggests that even with potential cost increases in shipping, the impact on consumer goods prices would be minimal.

Powering E-fuels

The successful production of e-fuels hinges on the availability of substantial renewable electricity, projected to be around 2,000 TWh/year by 2030, alongside significant electrolyzer capacity. Recognizing the progress made with 31.6 million mt of new low-carbon hydrogen capacity announced in 2023, the IEA emphasizes the crucial role of government policy and incentives. In particular, the US Inflation Reduction Act could act as a significant catalyst in propelling the growth of the e-fuels sector.

Energy Science & Technology Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

