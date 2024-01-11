en English
Science & Technology

Redefining Quantum Mechanics: Challenging the Cheshire Cat Phenomenon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
In a recent breakthrough, scientists have challenged the long-standing interpretation of the quantum Cheshire cat phenomenon. This phenomenon derives its name from the iconic character in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, known for its grin lingering even after the cat itself has disappeared. Analogously, in quantum mechanics, it was previously believed that particles could detach from their properties, such as spin or polarization, enabling these properties to traverse paths inaccessible to the particle. However, a new study suggests that such phenomena are not indicative of particles splitting from their properties. Instead, they reveal an aspect of quantum mechanics known as contextuality.

The Quantum Contextuality

Contextuality in quantum mechanics refers to the principle that quantum systems can exhibit different properties based on the sequence and type of measurements performed on them. Led by Jonte Hance, Holger Hofmann, and Ming Ji from Hiroshima University, along with Hance’s association with the University of Bristol, the research team’s findings propose that the paradoxical outcomes in the Cheshire cat scenario are not due to a separation of particles and properties. They are, instead, the results of combining different measurements in specific ways.

Revamping Quantum Interpretation

This new interpretation underscores the significance of measurement-related changes in quantum systems. By demonstrating that the quantum Cheshire cat phenomenon reflects coherences and contextuality in quantum systems rather than particle-property separation, it overhauls our understanding of quantum mechanics. It presents a definitive explanation of how and why measurements impact quantum systems, thereby challenging previous interpretations of quantum mechanics.

Future Explorations

The researchers plan to delve further into the concept of contextuality to better comprehend the counterintuitive nature of quantum mechanics and its practical applications, especially in the realm of quantum computing. The study received substantial support from various grants, including the Phoenix Postdoctoral Fellowship for Research at Hiroshima University, the University of York’s EPSRC DTP grant, EPSRC grants for the Quantum Communications Hub, and a JST SPRING grant.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

