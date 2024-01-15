en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Redefining Mitochondrial Function: The Role of Diffusion Barriers

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Redefining Mitochondrial Function: The Role of Diffusion Barriers

A groundbreaking study by the Barral group (IBC), published in the Journal of Cell Biology, has unveiled a new notion concerning mitochondrial function within eukaryotic cells. This research introduces the concept of diffusion barriers within mitochondria that control the exchange of materials between compartments without requiring physical separation.

Challenging Traditional Beliefs

The findings challenge the conventional belief that mitochondrial fission is vital for distinguishing mitochondrial quality. It suggests that these internal barriers can perform this function independently. The diffusion barriers appear in two forms: constitutive barriers in the inner mitochondrial membrane and inducible barriers in the outer membrane responsive to stress conditions.

Diffusion Barriers: Influenced by Spatial Cues

The study shows that the formation of diffusion barriers is affected by spatial cues from the cell’s septin axis and retrograde signaling. These factors can increase or decrease barrier strength, respectively. The discovery of these barriers implies a significant role in promoting mitochondrial polarity and redefines the mechanisms of mitochondrial quality control.

Shift in Understanding Mitochondrial Dynamics

This research signifies a paradigm shift in understanding mitochondrial dynamics, presenting diffusion barriers as a fundamental aspect of maintaining mitochondrial health and functionality. This revelation has the potential to open new pathways for scientific exploration and understanding of cellular function and health.

In an unrelated context, the article also discusses the potential of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in inducing or sensitizing ferroptotic cell death for cancer therapy. It highlights the superior properties of MOFs, such as high porosity and cargo loading, and their potential in ferroptotic cancer nanomedicine. The review is also set to introduce the fundamentals of MOF and ferroptosis machinery, summarize recent progress in MOF-based ferroptotic anticancer drug delivery, and discuss the benefits and problems of MOFs as vehicles and sensitizers for cancer ferroptosis.

0
Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
5 mins ago
Mutasynthesis 2.0: A Revolutionary Approach to Combat Antibiotic Resistance
In a breakthrough that promises to revolutionize the field of antibiotics, Professor Dr. Yvonne Mast and her team at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures have pioneered an innovative method of modifying antibiotics, specifically pristinamycin I. The technique, christened ‘mutasynthesis 2.0’, represents a significant leap in antibiotic enhancement, potentially addressing the
Mutasynthesis 2.0: A Revolutionary Approach to Combat Antibiotic Resistance
Davos 2024: The Journey, Discussions, and Implications of the World Economic Forum
16 mins ago
Davos 2024: The Journey, Discussions, and Implications of the World Economic Forum
Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests
16 mins ago
Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
10 mins ago
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
X Tests New DM Video Download Feature: Exclusive to Premium Users
10 mins ago
X Tests New DM Video Download Feature: Exclusive to Premium Users
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
15 mins ago
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
8 seconds
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
19 seconds
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
26 seconds
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
29 seconds
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
34 seconds
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
Religion and Politics: A Critical Examination in Tim Alberta's 'The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory'
43 seconds
Religion and Politics: A Critical Examination in Tim Alberta's 'The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory'
Taiwan's Political Landscape Transformed: Third Party Emerges as Kingmaker
45 seconds
Taiwan's Political Landscape Transformed: Third Party Emerges as Kingmaker
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
1 min
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
1 min
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
16 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
21 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
44 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app