en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Redefining Cities: New Study Proposes Use of Cell-Phone Data for Dynamic Urban Definition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
Redefining Cities: New Study Proposes Use of Cell-Phone Data for Dynamic Urban Definition

In a groundbreaking study, researchers are pushing the boundaries of how we define a city. Shifting away from traditional parameters such as population density or administrative borders, they’re exploring the use of geolocated data from over 7 billion cell-phone users worldwide. The vision is to provide a more dynamic and accurate representation of urban life, reflecting the real-time presence and movement of people within and across regions.

Revolutionizing Urban Definition with Cell-Phone Data

The researchers propose that by applying computational methods to cell-phone data, it’s possible to create city delineations that are flexible, adaptable and responsive to various statistical and administrative requirements. This innovative approach stands to greatly enhance research in urban science by providing tailored definitions of cities that align more closely with the actual temporal and spatial connections defining urban environments.

The Role of Urban Mobility in Racial and Economic Isolation

Using granular GPS location data, the researchers aimed to measure urban mobility and understand the racial and economic isolation experienced by young and disadvantaged individuals in major metropolitan areas. Their findings revealed that students from higher-income families visited more amenities, spent more time outside their homes, and explored more unique locations than those from low-income families.

The research further pointed out that urban mobility is positively correlated with home neighborhood characteristics such as distance from the urban core, car ownership, and social capital. This implies that the quality and characteristics of a person’s home neighborhood play a significant role in shaping their urban mobility and, subsequently, their exposure to opportunities and experiences.

Implications of the Study

The study’s findings have far-reaching implications. They underscore the need for urban policies that address the disparities in mobility and access to amenities among different socio-economic groups. More significantly, the new approach to city definition could revolutionize urban planning and research, providing a more nuanced understanding of how people interact with and within urban spaces. Indeed, the fusion of technology and urban science is paving the way for smart, inclusive, and dynamic cities.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
19 mins ago
Clinatec's Neurological Breakthrough: Non-Invasive Brain Implant to Restore Motor Functions
The realm of neuroscience has witnessed a significant breakthrough with Clinatec, a biomedical research center in Grenoble, France, developing a non-invasive brain implant. This remarkable invention has the potential to restore motor functions in individuals suffering from neurological damage, which could be a consequence of brain or spinal accidents. The breakthrough device sits on the
Clinatec's Neurological Breakthrough: Non-Invasive Brain Implant to Restore Motor Functions
THEA Program: Pioneering Vision Restoration Through Whole Human Eye Transplantation
36 mins ago
THEA Program: Pioneering Vision Restoration Through Whole Human Eye Transplantation
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
39 mins ago
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges
29 mins ago
Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
30 mins ago
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
RIKEN Researchers Manipulate Skyrmions and Antiskyrmions using Heat, Paving Way for New Memory Devices
31 mins ago
RIKEN Researchers Manipulate Skyrmions and Antiskyrmions using Heat, Paving Way for New Memory Devices
Latest Headlines
World News
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
16 seconds
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
17 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
19 seconds
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
24 seconds
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
28 seconds
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
35 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
1 min
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
2 mins
Nike's ACG Watercat+: A Woven Wonder In the Footwear Industry
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
2 mins
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app