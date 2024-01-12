en English
Science & Technology

Rare Higgs Boson Decay Observed at Large Hadron Collider: A Potential Challenge to the Standard Model

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Rare Higgs Boson Decay Observed at Large Hadron Collider: A Potential Challenge to the Standard Model

In a landmark discovery today, the ATLAS detector at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has lent fresh insights into our understanding of the universe’s fundamental particles. Leading the pack of these revelations is a rare decay of the Higgs boson, the elusive particle responsible for imparting mass to other particles.

Exceeding Predictions

The standard model of particle physics, the theory describing three of the four known fundamental forces in the universe, had predicted the occurrence of this rare decay only once or twice in every 1,000 events. However, the data from the LHC indicated a different reality, showing twice as many decays as initially forecasted. This discrepancy has opened a new line of inquiry into how well we truly comprehend the standard model.

Implications of the Findings

The scientific community is abuzz with the potential implications of these findings. Is there a presence of unknown particles interacting with the Higgs boson? Could there be deviations from standard-model predictions? These questions are now at the center of exploration and analysis, testing the robustness of the standard model of particle physics.

Published Results and Further Information

The results of this significant discovery have been published in the esteemed journal Physical Review Letters by the ATLAS and CMS Collaborations. Interested readers can access the journal online or in print, with subscription options available. For those seeking a deeper dive into the world of particle physics, references to articles about neutrino secrets, big physics projects in the US, and cosmic ray puzzles are also available.

In addition to these scientific revelations, opportunities are ripe for those looking to make a mark in academia and research. Positions in integrated photonics, quantum device engineering, maritime energy management, and biomedical engineering are currently open at prestigious institutions such as the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chalmers University of Technology, World Maritime University, and the Southern University of Science and Technology.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

