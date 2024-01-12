en English
Science & Technology

Rare Decay of Higgs Boson Observed at Large Hadron Collider

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Rare Decay of Higgs Boson Observed at Large Hadron Collider

In an unprecedented scientific revelation, the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), has unraveled new behavior of the Higgs boson. The discovery hinges on the observation of a rare decay of the Higgs boson, an event predicted to occur in only about 0.1% to 0.2% of cases.

Unveiling the Higgs Boson Decay

Scientists from the ATLAS detector have recorded an overabundance of a rare decay involving the Higgs boson. The decay of 15 of every 10,000 Higgs bosons results in the creation of a Z boson and a photon, an anomaly that strays from standard model predictions. This deviation opens a novel path to stress testing the standard model. The result, as published in the journal Physical Review Letters, lays the groundwork for a deeper understanding of the Higgs boson, a particle fundamental to the Standard Model of particle physics.

A Hint of Discrepancy

While the revelations agree with the theoretical expectation within 1.9 standard deviations, there is a hint of a disagreement with standard-model predictions. The measured signal yield is 2.2±0.7 times the standard model prediction. This discrepancy, although subtle, could potentially signify a larger issue in the standard model of particle physics. The result is a testament to the extensive research and data analysis conducted by the ATLAS and CMS Collaborations at CERN.

A Vibrant Scientific Community

Simultaneously, the scientific community buzzes with other significant developments in the field of physics. These include the detection of secrets of neutrinos by Earth’s atmosphere, the United States’ ambitious plans for big physics projects including a Big Bang observatory, and the detection of the most powerful cosmic ray since the Oh-My-God particle. These events, coupled with the call for applications from scholars and researchers in various institutions, signal a vibrant and active community of scientists dedicated to advancing knowledge in the field of physics.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

