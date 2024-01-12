en English
Science & Technology

Radio Astronomy: Unveiling the Universe through ‘Radio Eyes’

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
A Serendipitous Birth of Radio Astronomy

In the annals of scientific discoveries, some are meticulously planned, while others are happy accidents. Karl Jansky, an engineer at Bell Telephone Laboratories, found himself in the midst of the latter. Tasked with investigating radio interference in the 1930s, Jansky made a groundbreaking discovery. His investigations unveiled radio emissions emanating from the Milky Way, an observation that would provide the cornerstone for the field of radio astronomy.

Despite this monumental discovery, the optical astronomical community initially shrugged off Jansky’s findings. It took the curiosity and initiative of radio amateur Grote Reber to explore this untapped domain. Reber constructed the world’s first radio telescope, thereby mapping the Milky Way’s radio emissions and fundamentally changing our perception of the cosmos.

Deciphering the Universe Through ‘Radio Eyes’

Reber’s radio mapping of the Milky Way marked a departure from the star-studded skies visible to our naked eyes. Instead, it introduced a universe perceived through ‘radio eyes,’ dominated by our galaxy but without individual stars’ presence. This observation led to a better understanding of the electromagnetic spectrum, encompassing gamma rays, X-rays, ultraviolet, visible light, infrared, and radio waves. These all are forms of electromagnetic waves that come in packets called quanta, emitted by various astronomical phenomena.

Stars mainly emit light quanta, making them visible to the naked eye, while high-energy objects like black holes and supernovae emit gamma rays and X-rays. Radio telescopes, on the other hand, provide imaging of gas and dust clouds and regions where high-energy electrons interact with cosmic magnetic fields. As such, combining observations across the electromagnetic spectrum allows for a more comprehensive understanding of the universe.

The Challenges and Advances in Astronomical Observations

The Earth’s atmosphere presents a hurdle to our quest to understand the universe. It blocks everything but light and radio waves, necessitating space-based telescopes for gamma rays, X-rays, and ultraviolet radiation. Luckily, advances in astronomical instruments and analysis tools have greatly enhanced our understanding of the universe, leading to a constant cycle of questions and discoveries.

The article wraps up with a brief overview of the current positions of Venus, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon in our night sky. These celestial bodies, once mere points of light, are now subjects of detailed study thanks to the evolution of radio astronomy and the tireless work of astronomers like Ken Tapping of the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Penticton.

Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

