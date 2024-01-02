en English
Energy

Quantum Thermal Machines: A Leap in Energy Management and Conservation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Quantum Thermal Machines: A Leap in Energy Management and Conservation

A collective of researchers have made a leap in the field of quantum technologies, with a primary focus on energy management and conservation. The team, led by Uthpala N. Ekanayake, a PhD candidate at Monash University, has developed a new platform designed to create quantum thermal machines capable of managing heat transfer with great precision. This accomplishment is critical in maintaining the performance of quantum devices including quantum computers.

Challenges in Quantum Technologies

One of the most significant hurdles in this area is the requirement to cool these systems effectively without triggering decoherence. Decoherence is a phenomenon that occurs when quantum properties are lost due to environmental interactions. To counter this issue, the researchers have proposed a theoretical model known as the conditioned quantum thermal transistor.

Quantum Thermal Transistor: A Solution

This innovative device is subject to continuous environmental monitoring and is examined using a stochastic noise model akin to that used for classical transistors. This model aids in understanding the dynamics of quantum thermal machines, thereby assisting in their optimization. The research, published in Physical Review B, highlights the unique nature of quantum feedback compared to classical feedback systems. It also underscores the importance of further exploration to ensure efficient heat management in quantum thermal transistors.

Other Notable Researches in the Field

Meanwhile, researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University have successfully integrated gallium nitride (GaN) transistors with diamond substrates. This integration has doubled heat dissipation efficiency when compared to traditional methods. The application of diamond as a substrate enhances both the performance and reliability of high-power, high-frequency electronic devices. Professor Liang notes that this technology has the potential to significantly lower CO2 emissions and transform the development of power and radio frequency electronics through improved thermal management capabilities.

In addition, researchers from Northwestern University, Boston College, and MIT, have developed a synaptic transistor that mimics the human brain’s process and storage of information. This transistor combines bilayer graphene and hexagonal boron nitride to achieve neuromorphic functionality at room temperature.

Similarly, a research team from Argonne National Laboratory and Purdue University built an all-optical switch using two different materials with varying switching times. This offers flexibility in transmitting and storing data. Lastly, researchers from KU Leuven and imec have investigated the thermal impact of 3D integration of electronic chips on top of photonic chips. They found a significant loss in efficiency and increased thermal crosstalk after bonding the chips.

Energy Science & Technology
Dil Bar Irshad

