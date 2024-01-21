Quantum Ping-Pong Breakthrough: Vienna Researchers Control Single Photon Exchange Between Atoms

In a groundbreaking theoretical demonstration, a research team from TU Wien in Vienna has unlocked a method to play 'quantum ping-pong,' a precise control of single photon exchange between two atoms. Borrowing from the natural world, atoms, when they emit a photon, scatter it in all directions, making it a challenge for another atom to reabsorb. Yet, with the aid of a unique lens, the team has shown it's plausible to steer the photon such that it can be volleyed back and forth between two atoms with high precision.

Maxwell's Fish-Eye Lens: The Game Changer

The groundbreaking lens used in this experiment is based on a concept developed by James Clerk Maxwell. Known as the fish-eye lens, it possesses a spatially varying refractive index that bends light rays, ensuring they reach the target atom after reflection. This lens is what enables the precise control of the photon's path between atoms, altering the natural propensity of photons to scatter in all directions upon emission.

The Quantum Ping-Pong Process

The process of quantum ping-pong involves an atom absorbing the photon, thereby gaining excitement to a higher energy state, and then reemitting the photon back to the other atom. This interplay between absorption and emission allows the photon to be passed back and forth with remarkable accuracy, a phenomenon that until now existed only in the realm of theory.

Paving the Way for Quantum Control Systems

Even though this phenomenon is currently only theoretically proven, the researchers are optimistic about conducting practical tests with contemporary technology. They hint at the possibility of further enhancing efficiency by involving groups of atoms instead of just a pair. This could herald the development of quantum control systems that delve deep into the effects of strong light-matter interactions, making this theoretical breakthrough a crucial stepping stone in the quantum domain.