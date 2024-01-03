en English
Automotive

Quantum Leap: ICFO Develops High-Performance SWIR Image Sensor Using Non-Toxic Quantum Dots

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
Quantum Leap: ICFO Develops High-Performance SWIR Image Sensor Using Non-Toxic Quantum Dots

A breakthrough in the field of quantum imaging technology has been achieved by a research team led by ICREA Prof. Gerasimos Konstantatos from the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO). The team successfully developed a high-performance shortwave infrared (SWIR) image sensor and photodetectors using non-toxic colloidal Ag2Te quantum dots, as published in Nature Photonics.

A Leap in Quantum Imaging Technology

The newly-developed SWIR photodetectors, founded on silver telluride (Ag2Te) quantum dots, are a marked deviation from conventional heavy-metal quantum dots which utilize toxic materials such as lead or mercury. This innovation makes it compliant with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive, making it safer for mass production.

Furthermore, the researchers devised a phosphine-free method to synthesize these quantum dots. This innovative technique amplifies their optoelectronic properties and facilitates a broad spectral range with excitonic peaks exceeding 1500 nm.

Performance and Applications

The resulting SWIR photodiode displayed exceptional performance, boasting a spectral range from 350nm to 1600nm and displaying high detectivity at room temperature. These advancements are a testament to the potential of non-toxic alternatives to traditional heavy-metal quantum dots and indicate significant opportunities for their application in a variety of industries.

The newly-developed quantum dots can be leveraged in industries ranging from automotive to consumer electronics and service robotics. The team’s collaboration with ICFO spin-off Qurv resulted in a SWIR image sensor that integrates the new photodiode with a CMOS-based read-out integrated circuit. This integration exemplifies the sensor’s ability to image through materials opaque in visible light.

Future Expectations

As the team continues to refine the performance and stability of the Ag2Te quantum dots, the market can anticipate their application in enhanced vision systems and long-range LiDAR in the automotive industry, among other uses. This research marks a significant stride in the development of non-toxic, high-performance infrared photodetectors that are compatible with high-volume markets.

Automotive Science & Technology
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

