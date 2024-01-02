Quantum Leap: Field Trial of Quantum Key Distribution Marks Significant Step Towards Quantum Internet

At the forefront of cutting-edge technology, a recent study underscores the essential role of semiconductor quantum dots (QDs) embedded in photonic nanostructures. These are pivotal as near-deterministic sources of single photons, vital for furthering photonic-based quantum information technology. Single-photon sources, the key to the evolution of quantum internet, ensure secure communication via quantum key distribution (QKD) and advanced quantum information processing techniques like teleportation and entanglement swapping.

Challenges in Quantum Communication

However, real-world application of these promising technologies presents a formidable challenge. It necessitates the sources to be resilient against noise and loss of network infrastructure. Until now, field trials for quantum communication using quantum emitters have been confined to short distances. In contrast, experiments involving the transmission of QD-generated single-photons have just begun to be reported over longer distances.

Emergence of Quantum Key Distribution Links

QKD links based on weak coherent pulses from lasers are more prevalent and have been tested at urban-area networks and even satellite levels. While currently less efficient, single-photon sources harbor the potential for more sophisticated quantum communication tasks.

Breakthrough in Quantum Communication

Recent advancements have seen the first field trial of a QKD link using a single-photon source between two districts in the Copenhagen metropolitan area over an 18-km-long dark fiber network. This trial employed an advanced single-photon source based on QDs in photonic crystal waveguides and a frequency conversion scheme to facilitate QKD. The implementation of such technology in a real-world scenario demonstrates its feasibility. The performance was evaluated in terms of security, stability, and secret key generation rate, marking a significant step towards the practical application of single-photon QKD and the broader objective of realizing quantum communication networks.