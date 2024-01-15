en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Quantum Coherence Enhanced in Dense Networks: A Groundbreaking Study

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Quantum Coherence Enhanced in Dense Networks: A Groundbreaking Study

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Physics, researchers have unveiled a novel approach to enhance quantum coherence in dense networks of two-level systems (TLS) formed by the rare earth insulator LiY1-xTbxF4. This contradicts the long-standing belief that to mitigate decoherence, solid-state qubits must be isolated in ultra-pure materials. Remarkably, interactions within a network of dipolar-coupled TLS can boost coherence times.

Terbium Ion Pairs: A New Quantum Frontier

The research team concentrated on terbium (Tb3+) ion pairs in the material, which, due to localization effects, formed highly coherent qubits with coherence times up to 100 times longer than those of single ions. This pioneering discovery challenges the conventional wisdom that strong interactions hasten decoherence. The researchers’ exploration of many-body localization (MBL) in the context of random alloys like LiYTbF demonstrated that high-density constituent TLS, associated with Tb ions, can exhibit quantum coherence despite a noisy environment.

Investigating the Hamiltonian of Dense Systems

The team delved into the Hamiltonian of such systems, taking into account factors like level splittings, effective longitudinal fields, and interactions between TLS. Their experiments revealed the existence of ‘clock states’—protected from magnetic noise—and their characterization of echo decays suggested that localization of quantum degrees of freedom can be observed in these dense systems. This paradigm shift in understanding quantum coherence implies that localized pairs of ions are less sensitive to each other’s decoherence effects.

Interconnections Enhance Quantum Coherence

The research leads to the profound conclusion that quantum coherence in networks of interacting TLS can be enhanced through their interconnections. This revolutionary insight could be instrumental in optimizing quantum computing systems by enabling the development of materials that promote quantum coherence. By leveraging this newfound understanding, future advancements in the field of quantum computing can be made more efficient and effective.

0
Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
32 seconds ago
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
In an unprecedented development in materials science, researchers have discovered a method to create stretchable graphene-hydrogel interfaces, a breakthrough with far-reaching implications in wearable and implantable electronics. This innovative technique involves transferring laser-induced graphene to a hydrogel film at cryogenic temperatures, resulting in electronics that conform seamlessly to the human body. Stretchable Interfaces: A Game
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
1 min ago
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
Early Earth's Organic Hazes: A Crucible for Life's Building Blocks?
1 min ago
Early Earth's Organic Hazes: A Crucible for Life's Building Blocks?
Iceland's Volcanic Eruption: A Reminder of the Worldwide Threat
38 seconds ago
Iceland's Volcanic Eruption: A Reminder of the Worldwide Threat
ISS Observations: Earth as an Analog for Extraterrestrial Bodies
45 seconds ago
ISS Observations: Earth as an Analog for Extraterrestrial Bodies
Ion-Solvating Membranes: A Game Changer in Water Electrolysis
59 seconds ago
Ion-Solvating Membranes: A Game Changer in Water Electrolysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
20 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
33 seconds
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
33 seconds
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
34 seconds
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
38 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
41 seconds
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
49 seconds
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
1 min
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
1 min
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
6 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app