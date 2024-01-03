en English
Science & Technology

Quadrantid Meteor Shower to Dazzle Skywatchers in Early January 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Quadrantid Meteor Shower to Dazzle Skywatchers in Early January 2024

The Quadrantid meteor shower, known as a celestial highlight, is set to peak with a stunning display in the first week of January 2024. This event is anticipated to be one of the strongest meteor showers of the year, with up to 120 visible shooting stars each hour during peak activity on the night of January 3 to 4.

Challenges and Preparation

Despite the potential for slight interference from a 51 percent full moon, and the usual challenge of January weather conditions, the spectacle remains a much-awaited event for astronomy enthusiasts. Observers are advised to seek out dark areas away from artificial lighting and allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness for an optimal viewing experience. Those unable to watch the event in person can tune into a live stream provided by the Virtual Telescope Project.

Origins and Observations

Meteor showers like the Quadrantids occur when Earth traverses the debris trail left by comets or asteroids. In this instance, the Quadrantids originate from 2003 EH1, a near-Earth object that is either an asteroid or a ‘dead comet’—a comet that has lost all its volatile materials. The particles from this celestial body enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, burning up and creating the dazzling light streaks that can be seen from the ground.

Looking Ahead

Beyond the Quadrantids, stargazers can also look forward to other major meteor showers in 2024, including the Lyrids in mid-April and the Aquariids in early May. As the year progresses, the celestial calendar promises a series of spectacles that will continue to fascinate astronomers and casual observers alike.

Science & Technology Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
