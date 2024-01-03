en English
North America

Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set to Dazzle Skygazers in Early January

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set to Dazzle Skygazers in Early January

The night sky is set to stage the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower from January 3 to 4, 2024. Known for their spectacular display of up to 120 visible meteors per hour, the Quadrantids rank among the most powerful annual meteor showers. As the debris from a near-Earth object known as 2003 EH1 burns up in our atmosphere, it creates bright fireballs that can leave a longer-lasting streak in the sky than average meteors.

Peak Visibility and Viewing Tips

Despite the moon being 51 percent full, which might slightly affect the viewing experience, and the potential for cloudy weather, the event is highly anticipated. The peak visibility will be particularly favorable in North America in the early hours of January 4. To optimize the viewing experience, spectators are advised to find a dark location away from artificial lights and allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness.

A Virtual Gaze at the Cosmos

For those unable to witness the event in person, the Virtual Telescope Project has arranged a live stream. Meteor showers like the Quadrantids provide an opportunity to witness the result of Earth passing through debris left by comets or asteroids. The Quadrantids originate from 2003 EH1, which is classified as either a rocky asteroid or a ‘dead comet’–a comet that has shed all its ice and volatiles.

Looking Forward: The Meteor Showers of 2024

Following the Quadrantids, other major meteor showers are expected in 2024. The Lyrids, known for their fast and bright meteors, will peak in mid-April, while the Eta Aquariids, associated with Halley’s Comet, will grace the sky in early May. Each meteor shower offers a unique spectacle, a dance of celestial bodies that turns the night sky into a cosmic theater.

North America Science & Technology
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

