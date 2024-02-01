Qdos H-FLO Pump Revolutionizes Process Safety with New Pressure Sensing Kit

In a significant leap towards ensuring safety and efficiency in process industries, the Qdos H-FLO pump now comes equipped with an innovative pressure sensing kit. This feature is designed for real-time pressure monitoring, thereby enhancing process security.

Qdos H-FLO: A Step Forward in Process Safety

The Qdos H-FLO pump, renowned for its accuracy and reliability, has now been upgraded to offer higher flow rates and pressure capability. The inception of this development was primarily driven by customer feedback. The objective was to make chemical dosing not just simpler and safer, but also cost-effective. The pump's optional pressure sensing kit represents a major upgrade in achieving this goal.

A Versatile Tool Across the Qdos Range

The optional pressure sensing kit is designed to be compatible with the entire Qdos range. This means that regardless of the specific model being used, the benefits of real-time pressure monitoring can be availed. The kit is also designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of chemicals commonly used in process industries, making it a versatile tool for enhancing operational control.

Configurable Alarms for Improved Operational Control

One of the key features of the pressure sensing kit is the inclusion of configurable alarms. These alarms can be set to alert operators in case of any deviations from the standard pressure parameters. This feature not only contributes to improved operational control but also provides an added layer of safety by helping to prevent any potential mishaps due to pressure fluctuations.

In essence, the addition of the pressure sensing kit to the Qdos H-FLO pump signifies a substantial stride towards optimizing processes and ensuring a higher level of safety and operational efficiency in the process industries.