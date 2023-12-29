en English
Science & Technology

Psychologists Disclose ‘Dark Factor of Personality’ Behind Malevolent Tendencies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:45 pm EST
Psychologists Disclose 'Dark Factor of Personality' Behind Malevolent Tendencies

A groundbreaking study by a team of psychologists from Germany and Denmark has identified a new factor in human personality, dubbed the ‘Dark Factor of Personality’ or ‘D factor.’ This concept encapsulates the common core behind malevolent human tendencies, drawing parallels with the historical ‘g factor’ of general intelligence. The researchers propose that just as cognitive abilities can be traced back to a singular factor, so too can dark traits in personality be linked to a central element.

Unveiling the Dark Factor

Conducted with the participation of over 2,500 individuals, the study examined nine dark personality traits: egoism, Machiavellianism, moral disengagement, narcissism, psychological entitlement, psychopathy, sadism, self-interest, and spitefulness. Through rigorous statistical analysis, the researchers discovered that while these traits are distinct, they intersect due to the D factor. This unique factor can manifest in various combinations in individuals, offering a new understanding of the diverse expressions of malevolence in human behavior.

The D Factor: A Predictor of Malevolent Behaviors

The D factor is a potent predictor of the likelihood of engaging in malevolent behaviors. The identification of this factor holds significant potential in psychological and therapeutic contexts, providing a robust tool for assessing the potential for harmful actions in individuals. As the study suggests, a high D score may serve as an early warning sign of risk, promoting proactive interventions.

Implications and Future Directions

The publication of the study in the prestigious journal Psychological Review underscores the scientific community’s recognition of its potential value. In addition to encouraging further exploration into understanding malevolent human actions, an online portal has been created to allow individuals to measure their own D score. This new development invites more comprehensive self-awareness and personal development, going beyond the traditional scope of psychological studies.

Science & Technology
