Pseudochirality & The Complex Electronic Structure of RuI3: A Comprehensive Study

The quasi-2-dimensional (2D) metallic compound, RuI 3 , presents a fascinating case of electronic structure, as highlighted by a recent study. The research utilized Angle-Resolved Photoemission Spectroscopy (ARPES)—a technique adapted for small single crystal samples grown under pressure—to delve into the intricate properties of RuI 3 .

Mapping the Fermi Surfaces

The ARPES experiments were conducted by employing a fine tungsten wire for cleaving the sample and employing capillary mirror micro-ARPES. This technique identified uniform areas with optimal spectral quality. The Fermi Surfaces— a representation of the occupied electronic states in the first Brillouin zone of a material—were successfully mapped by rotating the electron analyzer around a fixed sample position. The results unveiled that RuI 3 possesses a complex, multi-band 3D Fermi surface topology, significantly influenced by inter-layer hopping, despite its quasi-2D structure.

Inter-layer Hybridization in RuI 3

Interestingly, the inter-layer bond distance in RuI 3 is larger compared to RuCl 3 , but the volume of the I 5p orbitals surpasses the Cl 3p orbitals. This suggests a stronger inter-layer hybridization in RuI 3 . The ARPES measurements revealed multiple Fermi crossings derived from narrow bands. Furthermore, the spectral broadening observed in the experiments hinted at significant local electronic correlations. These correlations were compared to other correlated Ru compounds like SrRuO 3 and CaRuO 3 .

Pseudochirality in RuI 3

The Fermi surface in RuI 3 demonstrated a moderate degree of electronic correlations and a lack of mirror symmetry due to the crystal structure, which is ABC stacked, causing no global mirror planes to exist. RuI 3 forms in space group R (No. 148), which lacks mirror or glide mirror symmetries, making it achiral in the crystallographic sense. Nonetheless, the projected 2D electronic structure of RuI 3 lacks mirror symmetry, introducing the concept of 'pseudochirality.' The conditions for observing pseudochirality in bulk ARPES measurements are discussed, with RuI 3 identified as a potential candidate for observing pseudochiral electronic structure due to its metallic nature, sharp quasiparticle bands, and large Fermi surfaces.