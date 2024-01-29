Pseudochirality & The Complex Electronic Structure of RuI3: A Comprehensive Study

The quasi-2-dimensional (2D) metallic compound, RuI3, presents a fascinating case of electronic structure, as highlighted by a recent study. The research utilized Angle-Resolved Photoemission Spectroscopy (ARPES)—a technique adapted for small single crystal samples grown under pressure—to delve into the intricate properties of RuI3.
Mapping the Fermi Surfaces
The ARPES experiments were conducted by employing a fine tungsten wire for cleaving the sample and employing capillary mirror micro-ARPES. This technique identified uniform areas with optimal spectral quality. The Fermi Surfaces— a representation of the occupied electronic states in the first Brillouin zone of a material—were successfully mapped by rotating the electron analyzer around a fixed sample position. The results unveiled that RuI3 possesses a complex, multi-band 3D Fermi surface topology, significantly influenced by inter-layer hopping, despite its quasi-2D structure.
Inter-layer Hybridization in RuI3
Interestingly, the inter-layer bond distance in RuI3 is larger compared to RuCl3, but the volume of the I 5p orbitals surpasses the Cl 3p orbitals. This suggests a stronger inter-layer hybridization in RuI3. The ARPES measurements revealed multiple Fermi crossings derived from narrow bands. Furthermore, the spectral broadening observed in the experiments hinted at significant local electronic correlations. These correlations were compared to other correlated Ru compounds like SrRuO3 and CaRuO3.
Pseudochirality in RuI3
The Fermi surface in RuI3 demonstrated a moderate degree of electronic correlations and a lack of mirror symmetry due to the crystal structure, which is ABC stacked, causing no global mirror planes to exist. RuI3 forms in space group R (No. 148), which lacks mirror or glide mirror symmetries, making it achiral in the crystallographic sense. Nonetheless, the projected 2D electronic structure of RuI3 lacks mirror symmetry, introducing the concept of 'pseudochirality.' The conditions for observing pseudochirality in bulk ARPES measurements are discussed, with RuI3 identified as a potential candidate for observing pseudochiral electronic structure due to its metallic nature, sharp quasiparticle bands, and large Fermi surfaces.
The case of RuI3 is contrasted with 1T-TaS2 and TaSe2, which also exhibit pseudochirality, albeit through different mechanisms. This study opens up new avenues for understanding the complex electronic structures of metallic compounds and the intriguing concept of pseudochirality.