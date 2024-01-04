en English
Automotive

Prismatic Cells: Powering the Future of Energy Storage and Electric Vehicles

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
The importance of lithium-ion battery cells in contemporary technology is undeniable, particularly in the domains of energy storage and electric vehicles. These cells are available in multiple shapes, with the traditional cylindrical format and the more recent prismatic cells being the most common. Prismatic cells are notable for their efficient rectangular shape that allows for ideal placement within battery packs. These cells function similarly to other lithium-ion cells, utilizing an anode, cathode, separator, and electrolyte to store and transfer energy.

Types of Prismatic Cells

Prismatic cells can be divided into two types based on the arrangement of their internal components: stacked-foil and flattened-foil. Stacked-foil prismatic cells are capable of discharging more energy simultaneously, providing superior performance. On the other hand, flattened-foil cells can store more energy in total, resulting in a longer service life.

Applications and Future Trends

Prismatic cells, typically larger, are more suited to stationary energy storage systems and electric vehicles, while the smaller cylindrical cells are conventionally used for devices requiring higher power. However, ongoing technological advancements are gradually eroding the distinction between the applications of cylindrical and prismatic cells. Industry analysts predict that prismatic cells might overtake cylindrical cells in popularity, particularly in the electric vehicle industry, thanks to their efficient space management and potential for technological enhancement.

Improving Battery Performance

A recent study has set out to enhance the efficiency of automotive battery thermal management systems (BTMS), to achieve more effective heat dissipation and minimize hazards during driving. The study evaluated the properties of composite thermally conductive silicone materials and explored the heating principles of power batteries. It was concluded that the addition of composite thermally conductive silica gel plate (CSGP) material could significantly boost the performance of automotive BTMS. This leads to improved heat dissipation, thereby reducing driving hazards. The study underscored the importance of efficient, green energy drives in transportation, and the role of new energy vehicle power batteries in this context.

Automotive Energy Science & Technology
María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

