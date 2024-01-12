en English
Science & Technology

Princeton Physicists Uncover Unconventional Quantum Phase Transition in Superconductors

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
In a pivotal breakthrough, physicists at Princeton University have made an unprecedented discovery concerning quantum phase transitions in superconductors. The team observed an unconventional superconducting quantum phase transition in a monolayer of tungsten ditelluride (WTe2), a mere three atoms thick. The transition, which was found to elude existing theoretical frameworks, marks a sudden end to quantum mechanical fluctuations at temperatures near absolute zero.

Unraveling Quantum Fluctuations

Quantum fluctuations are transient, arbitrary changes in a material’s thermodynamic state as it nears a phase transition. In this trailblazing experiment, the monolayer WTe2 demonstrated the ability to toggle between insulating and superconducting states, controlled by an electronic ‘on and off’ device. This capability to oscillate between two phases without a temperature increase challenges the long-standing belief that two-dimensional superconductivity is unachievable due to potent fluctuations that restrain it.

A Challenge to Theoretical Frameworks

The findings, published in the journal ‘Nature Physics’ under the title ‘Unconventional Superconducting Quantum Criticality in Monolayer WTe2,’ provide fresh insights into the behaviour of electron pairing and flow in superconductors. These results could lay the groundwork for developing a new theoretical understanding of superconductivity in atomically thin materials. More than just a noteworthy scientific discovery, the research carries implications for the future of superconductors in a broad spectrum of applications, including healthcare and transportation, thanks to their ability to conduct electricity without resistance and energy dissipation.

Quantum Entanglement and Beyond

Along with this groundbreaking discovery, the Princeton physicists have also succeeded in linking individual molecules into ‘entangled’ states, quantum mechanically. This connection allows molecules to stay correlated with each other, irrespective of the distance between them. This research, recently published in the journal Science, promises to catapult the study of quantum condensed matter and superconductivity into new horizons, transforming our understanding of this fascinating field.

Science & Technology
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

