PowerLight and Blue Origin Team Up for Lunar Power Infrastructure

PowerLight Technologies, a pioneer in long-distance wireless power beaming solutions, has teamed up with spaceflight company Blue Origin to carve out a lunar power infrastructure. This collaboration forms part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) initiative, a project aimed at creating an electrical energy grid on the moon that can transmit power across any part of the lunar surface.

PowerLight's Role in the LunA-10 Initiative

PowerLight's contribution to this ambitious endeavor involves providing its expertise and support in wireless power transmission, a critical component to meeting the energy demands of lunar development and operations. The company has already set itself apart in the industry by being the only player to have successfully demonstrated commercial viability and safety in wireless power beaming over long distances.

PowerLight's vision goes beyond the moon. The firm believes its technology can support a range of operations on the lunar surface, from powering rovers operating in shadowed craters to transmitting power to isolated regions. This technology also has the potential to revolutionize the global mobile telecoms market, as well as the defense and aerospace sectors.

PowerLight's Previous Achievements

In 2021, PowerLight joined forces with Ericsson to wirelessly power a 5G base station, showcasing the transformative potential of its technology in the telecom industry. The following year, PowerLight was selected to participate in the DARPA POWER Program, tasked with developing an airborne energy relay system for military operations.

PowerLight's Innovative Approach

Based out of Kent, Washington, PowerLight holds multiple patents related to power beaming safety. The company continues to innovate in the realm of power-over-fiber and wireless power beaming solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in this cutting-edge field. Recently, PowerLight announced a new contract with Zeno Power for long-endurance seafloor sensor systems and shipped the first-ever power over fiber prototype for powering telecom 5G networks.

As part of the DARPA's POWER program, PowerLight's laser power beaming technology has been chosen for global operations, further solidifying the company's reputation for innovation and reliability in the wireless power industry.