Science & Technology

Power Rail Sequencing: A Paradigm Shift in Digital Power Management

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Power Rail Sequencing: A Paradigm Shift in Digital Power Management

The world of digital power management is experiencing a paradigm shift, with power rail sequencing taking center stage. This critical function in multi-power source systems ensures that power sources turn on and off in a specific sequence, preventing potential damage and guaranteeing efficient operation. The two primary approaches to this advanced power sequencing methodology are through the utilization of a microcontroller or a dedicated sequencing Integrated Circuit (IC).

Microcontroller or Dedicated Sequencing IC: The Two Approaches

Microcontrollers, such as the Microchip Technology PIC16F1XXX family, are equipped with user-programmable firmware capable of managing an array of power supplies, with the flexibility to customize sequencing, ramp times, and alarms. These controllers feature high-resolution Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs) and multiple General Purpose Input/Output (GPIO) pins, making them fit for handling complex scenarios.

On the other hand, dedicated sequencing ICs, like the Texas Instruments UCD90120A, bring forth a fully programmable solution complete with numerous GPIO pins and interfaces, including PMBus/I2C. This empowers users with the ability to conduct detailed power management and system analysis. Additionally, these dedicated ICs are user-friendly, compatible with Graphic User Interfaces (GUIs) for setting up sequences and timings.

The Rise of Digital Power Regulation

Digital power regulation, leveraging digital circuitry and embedded algorithms for closed-loop regulation, is gaining traction in high-power systems. This is primarily due to its adaptability and the capability to customize control strategies according to different operational conditions. This digital approach also seamlessly integrates power sequencing into the firmware’s tasks. However, this software-driven flexibility could potentially lead to complications such as delayed problem-solving via post-release software updates, documentation gaps, and design fluidity that might pose challenges to the project’s progress.

The Importance of Proper Startup

It is imperative for sequencer ICs to initiate correctly before the activation of other components. The choice between firmware-based flexibility and hardwired, instant-on sequencing ICs is a pivotal system-level decision, given that a reliable power supply network forms the bedrock of all other subsystems. Power supply rails play a crucial role in a myriad of applications, spanning from mobile devices to data centers. Designers, therefore, have a gamut of sequencing and Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) options to choose from, based on their project requirements.

Science & Technology
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

