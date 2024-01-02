en English
Science & Technology

POSTECH Researchers Use Ionic Liquids to Protect Nucleic Acids: A Breakthrough in Drug Development and Disease Diagnosis

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
POSTECH Researchers Use Ionic Liquids to Protect Nucleic Acids: A Breakthrough in Drug Development and Disease Diagnosis

Breaking down barriers in the realm of drug development and disease diagnosis, a team of researchers led by Professor Seung Soo Oh from POSTECH, including Dr. Byunghwa Kang and Dr. Soyeon V Park, has made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of aptamers. Aptamers, a type of nucleic acid with the ability to selectively bind to various targets, have shown immense potential in medical and research fields. However, their susceptibility to degradation by enzymes has been a significant hurdle to their widespread application. This challenge may now be a thing of the past, thanks to the team’s innovative use of ionic liquids.

Unveiling the Power of Ionic Liquids

The team centered their research on a choline dihydrogen phosphate-based ionic liquid. This ionic liquid, known for its biocompatibility, was found to effectively shield nucleic acids from water, thereby preventing hydrolysis. The implications of this are profound, as it allows the nucleic acids to maintain their integrity and functionality even in the presence of multiple hydrolases. The ionic liquid thus significantly extends the half-life of the nucleic acids, a breakthrough that could revolutionize the application of aptamers in drug development and disease diagnosis.

Applications in Biomolecular Diagnostics

The team’s findings, published in Nucleic Acids Research, reveal the potential application of this method in biomolecular diagnostics. The presence of hydrolases in biological solutions like saliva has previously made it challenging to use nucleic acids in this context. However, with the protective shield of the ionic liquid, the nucleic acids can now maintain their functionality within these solutions. This opens the door to widespread application of nucleic acids in various samples and bodily fluids, a development that could have far-reaching effects in the medical and research sectors.

Looking Ahead

These findings mark a significant advancement in the field of aptamers, overcoming a major obstacle that has hindered their full utility. As we look ahead, the proactive use of ionic liquids to protect nucleic acids from degradation could pave the way for further innovations in drug development and disease diagnosis. In a world increasingly reliant on advanced medical solutions, the work of Professor Seung Soo Oh and his team provides a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a future where aptamers can be harnessed to their full potential.

0
Science & Technology
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

