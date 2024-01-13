en English
Science & Technology

Porpoise-Driven Pockmarks: Unraveling the Mystery of the North Sea Floor

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Porpoise-Driven Pockmarks: Unraveling the Mystery of the North Sea Floor

A recent study led by geoscientist Jens Schneider von Deimling of Kiel University has turned the tide on a long-held belief about the North Sea floor’s pockmarks. These mysterious depressions, once attributed to methane seepage, are revealed to be the result of a fascinating interaction between porpoises and sand eels.

Unveiling the True Architects of Pockmarks

The research team’s meticulous analysis involving high-resolution echosounders for seafloor mapping, behavioral biology studies, habitat mapping, oceanographical analysis, and satellite imaging, led to a groundbreaking revelation. The porpoises, while foraging, disturb the seafloor sediment, affecting the sand eels’ habitats and inadvertently creating the pockmarks.

The Intricate Dance of Porpoises and Sand Eels

The study found a significant correlation between the locations of these pits and porpoise feeding sites, which are often in close proximity to sand eel habitats. These pockmarks are shallow depressions, measuring around 11 centimeters deep, and their formation is a testament to the intricate dance between porpoises and sand eels. This discovery challenges the widely accepted belief that these depressions were the result of methane gas leaks.

Underestimating the Role of Marine Vertebrates

The findings of this research suggest that the role of marine vertebrates in shaping the seafloor has been significantly underestimated. The interplay between porpoises and sand eels not only provides a new interpretation for the formation of the North Sea’s pockmarks but also implies that similar processes might be occurring globally. This revelation underscores the need for further exploration of the ways marine life contributes to the structure of the seafloor.

The research, which adds a fresh perspective to our understanding of the undersea world, has been published in the scholarly journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

