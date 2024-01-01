en English
Science & Technology

Polaroid’s Revival: Analog Cameras and Innovative Printers for the Digital Age

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
In a sweeping return to the snapshot photography scene, iconic brand Polaroid has unveiled a fresh line of analog cameras and ground-breaking printers that marry the comfort of digital photography with the nostalgia of instant film. The revival is led by the Polaroid Lab and Polaroid Hi-Print, devices that let users transpose their smartphone-captured memories into tangible Polaroid photos and sticker prints respectively.

The Polaroid Lab: From Digital Pixels to Classic Polaroid Prints

The Polaroid Lab, a marvel of modern technology cloaked in vintage charm, breathes new life into digital photos by transforming them into classic Polaroid prints. This is no mere printer; the Lab employs actual photographic chemical reactions to create an image, a process that requires either i-Type instant photo film or Polaroid’s 600 series film. Users can procure these from Polaroid’s online store or other authorized retailers. To use the Lab, users must download the compatible app, available for both Android and iOS. However, updating the operating system to the latest version is mandatory before the app can be installed.

Polaroid Hi-Print: Pocket-sized Printer for Sticker Photos

Offering a playful twist to the traditional instant photo, the Polaroid Hi-Print is a compact printer that turns smartphone photos into 2×3 sticker prints. The Hi-Print uses a specially designed sticky-backed paper, crafted and sold exclusively by Polaroid. Like its sibling, the Lab, the Hi-Print also necessitates the installation of a compatible app on a smartphone running the latest version of Android or iOS.

Revitalizing Polaroid in the Digital Age

These innovations have thrust Polaroid back into the limelight, demonstrating the brand’s ability to adapt to the evolving world of digital photography. By bridging the divide between the digital ease and the charm of instant film, Polaroid has successfully managed to maintain relevance in today’s rapidly changing photography landscape.

Science & Technology
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

