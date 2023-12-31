en English
Science & Technology

Physics in 2023: A Year of Scientific Achievements and Cultural Impact

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:31 pm EST
The year 2023 has been a significant year for physics, marking both scientific advancements and cultural impacts. A notable highlight from Physics World includes Barbie honoring seven female leaders in STEM by creating unique role model dolls. Among these, a Barbie in the likeness of UK space scientist and educator Maggie Aderin-Pocock, complete with a starry dress and a telescope accessory, stands out.

‘Oppenheimer’: A Cinematic Feast for Physics Enthusiasts

In the entertainment world, the Hollywood biopic ‘Oppenheimer,’ directed by Christopher Nolan, captured the attention of physics enthusiasts. Its portrayal of the first atomic bomb’s detonation, achieved without the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI), has been a visual marvel. Independent filmmakers, inspired by the movie, have attempted to recreate these effects without CGI, achieving impressive results.

Robots that Resemble the T-1000 from ‘Terminator 2’

In a remarkable scientific innovation, researchers in China and the US have designed miniature robots that can switch between liquid and solid states. These robots, containing magnetic particles in gallium, can alter their form under an alternating magnetic field, reminiscent of the T-1000 from the movie ‘Terminator 2.’

Physics in Education: ‘Escape the Lab’ and Belle II Experiment

2023 has also seen the use of physics in education and entertainment. A free-to-play online game called ‘Escape the Lab’ was introduced. This game is designed to promote physics and engineering careers to students through interactive challenges based on a GCSE physics course, set in the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory. Additionally, a micro version of the Belle II experiment at the KEK particle physics lab in Japan was created, with detailed building instructions available for enthusiasts.

A Rare Glimpse into the Life of Georges Lemaître

Finally, a rare video interview of physicist and Catholic priest Georges Lemaître, discussing cosmology and religion, was discovered and uploaded to the internet. This provides a unique historical insight into one of the proponents of the Big Bang theory.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

