Photon 2.0: Revolutionizing Mobile Photography with Advanced Manual Controls

In the pursuit of perfecting the art of mobile photography, LateNiteSoft SL has released an updated version of their acclaimed manual control photography app, Photon 2.0. This innovative application, specifically designed for the iPhone, is now armed with a unique 3D white balance control feature. The new feature, a tangible testament to LateNiteSoft's commitment to provide photographers with granular control over their images, includes a tactile ball for precise adjustments of color temperature and tint.

Taking Advantage of iPhone's Haptic Feedback

The 3D white balance control feature leverages the iPhone's haptic feedback, offering users an immersive, tactile experience while adjusting the color nuances of their images. This state-of-the-art feature is a complement to the existing suite of controls that the app provides for focus, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance.

Support for Multiple File Formats

Photon 2.0 supports a variety of file formats including RAW, ProRAW, HEIF, and JPG. It is also equipped with practical tools such as live exposure, histogram, and focus peaking. With over twenty updates in just six months, LateNiteSoft SL has consistently enhanced the app with new features like clipping, timer, focus lapse, and burst mode.

Automatic White Balance Detection

The 2.0 update also introduces an automatic white balance detection feature using a grey card, which proves invaluable in challenging lighting conditions. This feature, combined with the 3D white balance control, empowers photographers to capture images with optimal color accuracy.

Photon 2.0 is available for download in the Apple App Store with different pricing options: $3.99 monthly, $19.99 yearly, or a one-time $39.99 fee for the Pro version. As a promotional offer, a 50% discount is available to CineD readers through a provided link.