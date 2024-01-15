en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Peregrine Lunar Lander’s Unexpected Fate: Astrobotic’s Mission Faces Hurdles

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Peregrine Lunar Lander’s Unexpected Fate: Astrobotic’s Mission Faces Hurdles

In an unforeseen turn of events, the Peregrine lunar lander, after experiencing an anomaly post-launch that led to a propellant leak, is anticipated to disintegrate on re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Astrobotic, the company behind the mission, made this announcement recently. The lander, initially meant to transition from Earth to lunar orbit within 15 days post-launch, now finds this objective unattainable due to the fuel leak issues.

An Unfortunate Twist for Astrobotic’s Lunar Mission

Since the detection of the leak on January 8, Astrobotic has been consistently updating the public about the lander’s condition. This mission held substantial significance, marking the inaugural commercial venture contracted under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. Unfortunately, the current outcome serves as a stark reminder of the inherent challenges and risks associated with space exploration.

Other Noteworthy News

While the Peregrine lunar lander’s fate has captured attention, several other significant events have transpired. Maine has witnessed a record-breaking flood, with the water levels in Portland hitting a 45-year high. The Biden administration has locked horns with Texas over a border access blockade following a tragic drowning incident.

Global Updates

Internationally, volcanic activity in Grindavik, Iceland, has necessitated evacuation orders. In the political arena, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The Critics Choice Awards saw ‘Oppenheimer’ score big, and ‘Barbie’ also secured several awards. Meanwhile, Ecuador’s prisons are grappling with violence and hostage situations, warranting intervention by police and military forces. Lastly, an all-female leadership team is making strides in vaccine science, though further details remain undisclosed.

0
Science & Technology
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
45 seconds ago
Journalists Detained in Iran and Humanity's Unbounded Legacy on the Moon
The world of journalism is once again under scrutiny as Iran recently released two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who had been imprisoned for their bold reportage on a sensitive death case. Their coverage of the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini not only sparked nationwide protests but also drew the world’s attention to the
Journalists Detained in Iran and Humanity's Unbounded Legacy on the Moon
Miss Alabama Brianna Burrell Shines at Miss America 2024 Competition
8 mins ago
Miss Alabama Brianna Burrell Shines at Miss America 2024 Competition
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
8 mins ago
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Journey Cut Short by Unexpected Challenges
1 min ago
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Journey Cut Short by Unexpected Challenges
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
3 mins ago
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
'Oumuamua: Unraveling the Enigma of the First Observed Interstellar Object
5 mins ago
'Oumuamua: Unraveling the Enigma of the First Observed Interstellar Object
Latest Headlines
World News
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
21 seconds
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
1 min
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
2 mins
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
2 mins
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
3 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
3 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
3 mins
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
3 mins
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
4 mins
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
27 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app