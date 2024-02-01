Perceptive Solutions Unveils WoundZoom PRO: A Revolution in Wound Care Management

Perceptive Solutions, Inc., a leading healthcare technology firm, has unveiled WoundZoom PRO – a ground-breaking application that revolutionizes wound care management. This state-of-the-art application employs non-contact three-dimensional wound measurement technology, promising to enhance the efficiency and precision of wound care across various healthcare settings.

WoundZoom PRO: Redefining Wound Care Management

WoundZoom PRO stands at the vanguard of healthcare technology, integrating sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to measure wound topography with unparalleled accuracy. It pinpoints the deepest area of a wound in mere seconds, ensuring that practitioners can deliver top-tier care based on precise assessments.

The application adheres to HIPAA compliance standards and is readily available for download on the Apple App Store. Access to the application is granted via a user license, allowing healthcare providers to seamlessly incorporate this novel technology into their practice.

Cloud-based Integration and Enhanced Reporting

In an era where data is king, WoundZoom PRO does not fall short. It offers cloud-based integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR), enabling healthcare providers to generate practice analytics and census reports at will. This feature not only streamlines the process of wound care management but also provides valuable insights into patient health, aiding in the formulation of effective treatment plans.

Perceptive Solutions: Innovating Healthcare Through Technology

WoundZoom PRO is the newest addition to Perceptive Solutions' product suite, which already includes WoundZoom CORE and WoundZoom Connect. The launch of this advanced application aligns with the company's mission to modernize wound care practice through technology. Perceptive Solutions underscores its commitment to excellence in healthcare and improving clinical outcomes by offering a standardized clinical record and risk mitigation through its technology-enabled systems.