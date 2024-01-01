en English
Science & Technology

Ozmo: The Robot Revolutionizing the Window Washing Industry

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Ozmo: The Robot Revolutionizing the Window Washing Industry

From the skyscrapers of Tel Aviv and New York, a new innovation is revolutionizing the window washing industry. Skyline Robotics, an ambitious startup, has introduced Ozmo, a window washing robot that promises efficiency and safety in an industry notorious for its risks.

Meet Ozmo: The Window Washing Robot

Ozmo is not your average window washer. This robot is equipped with a robotic arm and a brush, guided by a LiDAR camera that maps the building’s exterior in 3D. This advanced technology enables Ozmo to clean windows with unrivaled precision and speed, performing up to three times faster than its human counterparts. The cost of Ozmo, which stands around $500,000, promises a payback period of three to five years for building owners. Although it requires human oversight, Ozmo can be operated remotely, thus reducing the number of workers needed for cleaning a building.

The Broader Implication: Automation and Employment

Ozmo’s introduction is part of a broader trend of automation that has both exciting and alarming implications. On one hand, automation promises efficiency and safety, particularly in hazardous industries like window washing. On the other, it raises concerns about job displacement. According to the World Economic Forum, automation could displace 85 million jobs by 2025. However, it also predicts the emergence of 97 million new jobs, requiring different skill sets.

The Industry’s Response: Practicality vs. Preservation

The window washing industry currently faces a labor shortage. Companies like Platinum support Ozmo for practical reasons. However, there is substantial concern among workers about job security and the preservation of human labor in the field. Veteran window washer Jose Nieves, for instance, expresses apprehension about the risks of automation. He emphasizes the importance of skilled human labor, despite the industry’s inherent dangers.

As Skyline Robotics expands to other cities and countries, the conversation around automation and employment will undoubtedly intensify. The company recently secured a $10 million funding, won several awards, and is planning to introduce Ozmo in London, Japan, and Singapore. As the world watches the rise of Ozmo, the question remains: will the benefits of automation outweigh the potential costs?

Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

