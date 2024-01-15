en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Orbiting Solar Reflectors: A Promising Link Between Space and Energy Sectors

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Orbiting Solar Reflectors: A Promising Link Between Space and Energy Sectors

Once a distant dream, orbiting solar reflectors are being revisited as a potential game-changer in the realm of solar energy generation on Earth. A concept tracing its roots back to the Znamya-2 experiment in the 1990s – a groundbreaking venture where a 20-meter reflective structure was deployed from the Russian Mir space station to experiment with the idea of reflecting solar energy to Earth. Despite its initial promise, the technology stagnated. Yet, today, with significant advancements in space technology like robotic spacecraft, the once far-off vision of space-based reflectors is inching closer to reality.

Reviving the Concept of Solar Reflectors

Proposed designs for these reflectors are truly ambitious. They entail hexagonal structures, each boasting a colossal span of 250 meters and weighing approximately 3 tons. They are designed to direct sunlight towards solar farms during periods of peak demand, such as dawn and dusk. The ultimate objective? To reduce our reliance on environmentally damaging fossil fuels. Contemporary rockets like SpaceX’s Starship could potentially launch these structures into space.

Potential Impact on Solar Energy Generation

According to estimates, these space-based reflectors hold the potential to enhance the energy generation capacity of solar farms by 15 to 20 minutes per pass. While the cost of launching such structures into space is currently high, it’s expected to decrease in the coming years, making orbiting reflectors an economically viable solution within a foreseeable timeline. The lifespan of these reflectors could range between 20 to 30 years, offering a long-term solution for clean energy.

Environmental Impact and Future Prospects

The reflectors are designed to have minimal impact on the environment and astronomical observations. Once they have served their purpose, they can either be maneuvered into higher orbits or allowed to disintegrate in the atmosphere. While this technology is still in its developmental stages, its potential to link the space and energy sectors seems promising. In an era where the transition to clean energy is not just desirable, but imperative, orbiting solar reflectors could be a key player in the fight against climate change.

0
Energy Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
31 mins ago
Dangote Refinery Commences Production: A Turning Point for Nigeria's Economy
Marking a significant leap in Africa’s industrial revolution, Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery, owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has commenced production. The refinery, touted as the continent’s biggest diesel and aviation fuel facility, has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd). The plant, which cost an estimated $19 billion and sprawls across 6,500
Dangote Refinery Commences Production: A Turning Point for Nigeria's Economy
Ex-Wapda DISCOs Propose Tariff Changes: A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Electricity Market
1 hour ago
Ex-Wapda DISCOs Propose Tariff Changes: A Shift Towards Consumer-Centric Electricity Market
Reliance Industries Sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA in Strategic Renewable Energy Move
1 hour ago
Reliance Industries Sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA in Strategic Renewable Energy Move
Canada's Green Energy Pivot Amidst Grid Challenges and Climate Concerns
45 mins ago
Canada's Green Energy Pivot Amidst Grid Challenges and Climate Concerns
Global Fuel Pump Prices Soar: A Wake-up Call for Sustainable Energy
50 mins ago
Global Fuel Pump Prices Soar: A Wake-up Call for Sustainable Energy
ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India's Energy Security
1 hour ago
ONGC Discovers Major Natural Gas Reserves in Bay of Bengal: A Boost for India's Energy Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
26 seconds
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
34 seconds
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
48 seconds
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
53 seconds
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
54 seconds
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
56 seconds
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
1 min
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
1 min
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
1 min
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app