Science & Technology

Open Access Publishing and Its Impact on Scientific Article Citations and Visibility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
A groundbreaking study titled ‘Impact of Open Access Publishing Tiers on Scientific Article Citations and Visibility’ has unveiled a profound understanding of the influence of open access (OA) publishing on the reach and impact of scientific articles. The study, a joint venture by Courtney K. Soderberg, Timothy M. Errington, Brian A. Nosek, and colleagues, took a deep dive into the world of OA publishing and its consequences. The focus was on articles published in the renowned journal Neuropsychopharmacology (NPP) between the years 2001 and 2021.

Dissecting the OA Publishing Tiers

The research team analyzed a sample of 6000 articles, categorizing them into different OA tiers: Green (standard access with subscription fee), Bronze (free availability with the same article processing charge as Green), and Hybrid (fully OA with increased APC). These categories served as the backbone for understanding the correlation between OA and the reach of scientific articles.

Unveiling the Impact

What the team discovered was a significant trend that warrants attention. Bronze tier articles received an outstandingly higher number of citations overall compared to their Green and Hybrid counterparts. However, in the last decade, Bronze and Hybrid articles showcased comparable citation counts. It’s worth noting that the free availability of content on the publisher’s website correlates with higher citation rates for NPP articles but does not necessarily result in a substantial increase in Altmetric score, a measure of the online attention an article receives from news media, social media, and other non-academic sources.

Key Takeaways

The study underscores the undeniable influence of OA publishing in enhancing the accessibility and visibility of scientific research. However, it also throws light on the fact that the higher costs associated with Hybrid publishing may not always correspond to greater scholarly or social impact. The findings suggest that while OA publishing can increase the visibility and reach of scientific articles, there are still challenges that need to be addressed, such as concerns about quality and sustainability. The study concludes by emphasizing that freely available content often results in more citations, but the promise of increased impact, as suggested by higher APCs of Hybrid publishing, may not always hold true.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

