Science & Technology

Olympus Mons: The Martian Marvel and Largest Volcano in the Solar System

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Olympus Mons: The Martian Marvel and Largest Volcano in the Solar System

In the vast expanse of our solar system, the red planet Mars hosts the behemoth Olympus Mons, the largest volcano known to mankind. For the uninitiated, this Martian marvel soars to an impressive height of 25 kilometers, dwarfing Earth’s highest peak, Mount Everest, by three times. A comparison to Earth’s largest volcano, Mauna Loa, makes Olympus Mons’ magnitude more apparent, boasting a volume that is a staggering hundredfold greater.

The Grandeur of Olympus Mons

Olympus Mons, spanning a colossal 624 kilometers in diameter, is nearly the size of the state of Arizona. Beyond its sheer magnitude, the volcano’s unique features are awe-inspiring. A distinctive scarp, or steep slope, encircles Olympus Mons, reaching a stark elevation of 6 kilometers. Despite its intimidating stature, Olympus Mons is a shield volcano, characterized by the gentle flow of lava down its slopes rather than violent eruptions. This type of volcanic activity has, over eons, contributed to its expansive size and towering height.

Unraveling the History of Olympus Mons

The last known eruption of Olympus Mons occurred around 25 million years ago, an event that marked its entry into a long period of dormancy. However, this does not suggest that the volcano has retired into geological inactivity. There are indications, subtle yet significant, that Olympus Mons may still be geologically active. This possibility opens the doors to a plethora of fascinating questions about the past, present, and future of both Mars and Olympus Mons.

Implications for the Future

The potential geological activity of Olympus Mons has far-reaching implications. It could provide invaluable insights into the Martian environment and its potential for hosting life, past or present. The volcano’s immense size and distinctive characteristics could also offer clues to understanding volcanic activity on other planets, thereby broadening our comprehension of the universe. As scientists continue to probe the mysteries of Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system remains a testament to the unending intrigue of space exploration.

Science & Technology
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

