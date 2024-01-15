Off-Road Vehicle Innovation Driven by Simulation: A Deep Dive with Polaris and Potential Motors

The world of off-road vehicle design is witnessing a revolution driven by simulation. The fifth episode of the online docuseries, Driven by Simulation, turns the spotlight on Polaris and Potential Motors, two pioneers in the industry harnessing the power of the Ansys simulation software to enhance their vehicles' capabilities.

Polaris: Enhancing Performance and Durability

Polaris, a global leader in powersports, is renowned for its rider-driven innovation. The company deploys simulation to refine the performance and durability of its vehicles. Its RZR XP model stands as a testament to the effectiveness of this approach. Ansys software plays a crucial role in enhancing chassis strength and optimizing engine design for various off-road conditions, thus enabling Polaris to deliver vehicles that excel in challenging terrains.

Potential Motors: Infusing AI and Sensors in Off-Roading

On the other hand, Potential Motors, a member of the Ansys Startup Program, is innovating in the space of all-electric off-road vehicles (ORVs). With the aid of advanced software, artificial intelligence, and sensors, the company is developing vehicles capable of navigating challenging terrains confidently, making off-roading accessible to drivers of all skill levels. As a small team with limited resources, Potential Motors views simulation as an indispensable tool in its development process.

Simulation: The Key to Off-Roading Innovation

The docuseries also delves into the growing popularity of adventure tourism, particularly overlanding, which involves long-distance travel to remote locations and necessitates self-reliance and endurance. The advent of simulation technologies is pushing the boundaries of ORV design and performance, enabling more robust and dependable vehicles for adventure enthusiasts.