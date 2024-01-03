en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Novel Feeding Mechanism Discovered in Coral Reef Fish

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Novel Feeding Mechanism Discovered in Coral Reef Fish

A recent study on coral reef fish feeding behaviors, specifically examining the surgeonfish Acanthurus leucosternon, has unveiled a unique mechanism these creatures use to detach algae from the substrate for consumption. The fish’s technique eschews the traditional lateral head flick method in favor of a novel employment of the intramandibular joint (IMJ), a secondary joint in the lower jaw between the dentary and articular bones.

Unlocking the Mysteries of the IMJ

Through a combination of high-speed video and anatomical analyses, researchers discovered that the surgeonfish grips algae with its jaws and yanks it out by rotating both the head and the closed jaws ventrally. This motion, which keeps the fish in the same plane without bending laterally, could represent an adaptation to feeding in high-flow reef habitats like the crest and flat, reducing the fish’s exposure to powerful currents.

A Link to Evolutionary History

The findings from this study could indicate a significant development in understanding the evolutionary history of coral reef trophodynamics. It also provides valuable insight into the broader context of fish-reef co-evolution and the multifunctional nature of the IMJ. This joint has been associated with various advantages when it comes to feeding on attached prey.

Novel Behaviours Observed

Among the novel behaviors observed in the study is the ability of Acanthurus leucosternon to crop algae without making contact with the underlying substrate using its teeth. The fish also utilizes movements typically associated with suction feeding for biting. These unique adaptations highlight the complex and intricate relationships that exist within the rich tapestry of marine life and underscore the importance of continued research in this field.

0
Environmental Science Science & Technology Wildlife
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
22 mins ago
Algoma Forecasts Q3 2024 Results Amidst Transition to Green Steel Production
Algoma Steel Group, the premier Canadian steel producer, has released its financial forecast for the third quarter of 2024, anticipating total steel shipments of approximately 515,000 tons. The Adjusted EBITDA is projected to hover around breakeven or post a marginal profit. The company’s CEO expressed satisfaction over the quarter’s operational performance, highlighting the extensive seasonal
Algoma Forecasts Q3 2024 Results Amidst Transition to Green Steel Production
Iran Dismisses Fears of Radioactive Contamination from Armenian Nuclear Plant
1 hour ago
Iran Dismisses Fears of Radioactive Contamination from Armenian Nuclear Plant
Climate Change: A New Norm of Extreme Weather Conditions
1 hour ago
Climate Change: A New Norm of Extreme Weather Conditions
Surgeonfish's Novel Feeding Mechanism: A Glimpse into Coral Reef Ecosystems
22 mins ago
Surgeonfish's Novel Feeding Mechanism: A Glimpse into Coral Reef Ecosystems
Clivet Unveils Innovative R32 Rooftop Unit with Enhanced Air Quality Capabilities
46 mins ago
Clivet Unveils Innovative R32 Rooftop Unit with Enhanced Air Quality Capabilities
Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee Enforces Zig-Zag Technology for Brick Kilns
53 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee Enforces Zig-Zag Technology for Brick Kilns
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
40 seconds
Virginia Tech Team Receives $2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Diabetes and Obesity Research
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
41 seconds
NMOPS Delegation Advocates for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Meeting with Jammu's Chief Secretary
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
53 seconds
California Tightens Cannabis Licensing Laws in Bid to Curb Illegal Market
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
53 seconds
Healthcare Accessibility in Texas: 5 Million Remain Uninsured Despite Affordability Improvements
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
1 min
GOP Delegation Visits Southern Border, Tying Border Security to Foreign Aid
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
1 min
Ohio's Legalization of Recreational Marijuana: A Labyrinth of Unresolved Issues
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
1 min
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
1 min
ICE Agents Arrest 26 Convicted Criminals in Los Angeles: A Closer Look at U.S. Immigration Enforcement
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
2 mins
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
33 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
45 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app