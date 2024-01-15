Notepad++ Update 8.6.2: Bug Fixes and Improved Functionality

Notepad++, the open-source code editor designed for Windows, has recently released an update (version 8.6.2) that includes several bug fixes. It continues to be distributed under the GPL License, guaranteeing users both cost-free usage and freedom to modify. The Notepad++ editor, built on the Scintilla editing component and written in C++, uses the Win32 API and STL to maximize execution speeds and maintain a compact program size.

Optimized for Environmental Impact

Notepad++ has always aimed to be environmentally friendly. By optimizing its routines, it minimizes CPU power usage. The result is reduced power consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions—a small step that contributes to a greener world.

Latest Update: Version 8.6.2

In the latest update, Notepad++ has addressed several issues that were causing inconvenience to users. The non-functional keyboard shortcuts for cutting, copying, and pasting (Shift-DEL, Ctrl-INS, Shift-INS) have been restored. Additionally, a problem where Ctrl+V would not paste into plugin text fields has been fixed. Furthermore, an ineffectual option, ‘disableLineCopyCutDelete.xml’, has been removed. The update also corrects a regression affecting the restoration of the previous session’s position in cloned documents.

Availability for Different Windows Systems

The update is available for both 64-bit and 32-bit Windows systems, with portable versions also provided. Users can download the update, with a file size of 4.8 MB, from the official Notepad++ website, and the source code can be downloaded from GitHub. The auto-updater is expected to be triggered in about a week. The development team encourages users to report any regression or critical bugs.