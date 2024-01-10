en English
Environmental Science

Northern Tropics Braces for Potential Tropical Cyclone: An Alert by BOM

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
The northern tropics are bracing for intensified weather activity with meteorological models predicting a possible formation of a tropical cyclone in the coming days. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Australia’s national weather agency, is at the forefront, monitoring the situation. The developments, if realized, could have significant implications for the weather patterns in the affected regions.

A Surge in Monsoonal Activity

Senior meteorologist at BOM, Sally Cutter, has alluded to an expected ‘monsoonal surge’ in the Top End. Rainfalls between 50 to 100 millimetres are anticipated, associated with the incoming monsoon. Such a surge could potentially increase the chances of squally thunderstorms in the region. The monsoonal trough, a low-pressure area associated with increased rainfall, could heighten the likelihood of a cyclone forming in the next few days.

Tropical Cyclone Forecast

According to the BOM, there is a moderate 25 per cent chance of a cyclone forming in the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf over the weekend. The location, to the west of Darwin, is primed for such developments with the arrival of the monsoon. It is a significant prediction, considering the potential impact a cyclone can have on the region, bringing with it heavy rains, high winds, and possible flooding.

Implications and Precautions

The BOM is not only closely monitoring the situation but also urging residents in the affected areas to remain informed and take necessary precautions. The formation of a tropical cyclone would lead to an escalation in weather conditions, affecting the daily life of people in these regions. Therefore, preparedness is of utmost importance, as these weather developments can swiftly transition from a possibility to a reality.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

