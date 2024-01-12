en English
Science & Technology

Nonlinear Optics Leaps Forward: Kerr Solitons Integrated into Electron Microscopy

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Nonlinear Optics Leaps Forward: Kerr Solitons Integrated into Electron Microscopy

In a significant advancement in the realm of nonlinear optics, a joint study by scientists at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) and the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences has successfully integrated nonlinear optical phenomena into a transmission electron microscope (TEM). The field of nonlinear optics, which studies the unpredictable and complex behavior of light passing through materials, holds pivotal importance in a myriad of scientific and technological areas, including laser development, optical frequency metrology, gravitational wave astronomy, and quantum information science.

Chasing the Kerr Solitons

The team of researchers, helmed by Professor Tobias J. Kippenberg at EPFL and Professor Claus Ropers at the Max Planck Institute, concentrated their efforts on ‘Kerr solitons.’ These light waves retain their shape and energy while traversing a material. The study particularly delved into ‘dissipative Kerr solitons,’ which are stable, localized pulses of light that interact with electrons and are fundamental to the research.

Inside the Photonic Microresonator

The scientists generated these solitons within a photonic microresonator, a minuscule chip that seizes and circulates light within a reflective cavity. A discernible alteration in the electron spectrum was observed when these solitons interacted with a beam of electrons, thus evidencing the coupling between free electrons and dissipative Kerr solitons.

Implications for Future Research

This coupling holds the keys to probing soliton dynamics within the microresonator cavity and the ultrafast modulation of electron beams. The ramifications of this study are substantial for electron microscopy and particle accelerators. The interaction between the electron and DKS could pave the way for high repetition-rate ultrafast electron microscopy and particle accelerators powered by a compact photonic chip.

The study, promising to bolster our comprehension of nonlinear optical physics and foster the development of nonlinear photonic devices, has been published in the well-regarded journal ‘Science.’ The experiments underpinning the study were conducted at the Göttingen Ultrafast Transmission Electron Microscopy (UTEM) Lab.

Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

