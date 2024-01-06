en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Non-Bonded PZT Patches and EMI Technique Reliability: A New Horizon in Structural Health Monitoring

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Non-Bonded PZT Patches and EMI Technique Reliability: A New Horizon in Structural Health Monitoring

Lead zirconate titanate (PZT) patches are increasingly recognized as valuable tools in structural health monitoring (SHM) due to their superior sensing capabilities and cost-effectiveness. Yet, installing these patches on complex structural geometries, particularly on curved surfaces such as those found on tubular structures, poses a significant challenge. These difficulties can compromise the bonding quality, potentially impacting the functionality and reliability of the monitoring system.

Exploring Non-Bonded PZT Configurations

To circumvent these issues, the industry has shown a growing interest in non-bonded, reusable PZT configurations. These configurations are not only easier to install but also can be repositioned without damaging the structure or sensor. This research focuses on a particular type of non-bonded PZT patch, the Metal Foil Based Piezo Sensor (MFBPS).

Investigating Repeatability and Reproducibility

Establishing the reliability of MFBPS for SHM applications necessitates a thorough investigation into the repeatability and reproducibility of Electro Mechanical Impedance (EMI) measurements, a critical aspect of this work. This study employs statistical tools, including ANOVA and Gage R&R analysis, and finds that the repeatability of EMI measurements improves with a metal foil length of 500 mm.

Implications for Structural Health Monitoring

SHM plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and longevity of various structures, including bridges, buildings, aircraft, and pipelines. EMI techniques are non-invasive, cost-effective, and offer real-time monitoring by transmitting and receiving acoustic signals through piezoelectric transducers. These techniques can detect and locate structural damage by analyzing changes in impedance. However, practical challenges such as PZT patch fragility and difficulty in detecting damage in certain materials necessitate further research.

Non-bonded piezo configurations provide solutions for complex infrastructure systems, offering advantages such as easy sensor deployment and removal, cost-effectiveness, and no alteration to the structure’s mechanical properties. The study by Bhalla and Soh on EMI techniques and the novel approach by Na and Li using steel wire coupled with PZT elements are examples of advancements in this field. Repeatability and reproducibility studies are essential for the reliability and validity of these techniques, with Measurement System Analysis (MSA) being a key statistical approach to ensure quality control in the monitoring process.

0
Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
1 min ago
Astrobotic's Lunar Lander Faces Critical Solar Panel Issue: A Test for Private Lunar Exploration
On the forefront of lunar exploration, a significant hurdle has arisen for the US-based company Astrobotic. Their lunar lander, Peregrine, has encountered an anomaly with the alignment of its solar panels — a critical component in the survivability and functionality of the mission. An Unexpected Complication The issue surfaced approximately seven hours post-liftoff, jeopardizing the
Astrobotic's Lunar Lander Faces Critical Solar Panel Issue: A Test for Private Lunar Exploration
Battling Winter's Respiratory Infections: The Threats of Influenza and RSV
11 mins ago
Battling Winter's Respiratory Infections: The Threats of Influenza and RSV
Silky Shark's Fin Regeneration: A Groundbreaking Discovery in Marine Biology
17 mins ago
Silky Shark's Fin Regeneration: A Groundbreaking Discovery in Marine Biology
US Launches First Lunar Lander to the Moon in Over 50 Years
5 mins ago
US Launches First Lunar Lander to the Moon in Over 50 Years
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
5 mins ago
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
US Launches First Lunar Lander in Over Half a Century: A New Chapter in Lunar Exploration
7 mins ago
US Launches First Lunar Lander in Over Half a Century: A New Chapter in Lunar Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
45 seconds
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
1 min
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
1 min
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
5 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
5 mins
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
6 mins
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
6 mins
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
9 mins
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
9 mins
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app