Noise Can Enhance Performance of New Memristors: A Study Reveals

A quantum leap in the realm of electronic memory applications has been achieved with the development of memristors featuring a metal-hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN)-metal structure. These innovative devices, fabricated through scalable wafer-level methods such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), demonstrate stable, non-volatile bipolar resistive switching (RS) behavior, a promising characteristic for memory systems.

Memristor Structure and Fabrication

The memristors were constructed using a cross point of gold (Au) and titanium (Ti) electrodes. These electrodes encase the h-BN layer, a two-dimensional insulating material. Initially, the memristors exhibit high resistances but can be switched between high resistive state (HRS) and low resistance state (LRS) through the application of ramped voltage stresses (RVS) with varying polarities. The switching mechanism is attributed to the creation and rupture of conductive nanofilaments (CNFs), a process driven by the dynamics of Ti ions.

Stochastic Resonance in Memristors

This study has also revealed another intriguing facet of these memristors. The researchers investigated the impact of electrical noise (Gaussian and exponential) on the RS behavior. The results indicated that stochastic resonance (SR) can enhance device performance in memory circuits. SR was analyzed using the cumulative distribution function (CDF) of the resistance ratio and the power spectral density (PSD) to calculate the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). The findings illustrated that noise can play a constructive role in memory applications, a concept that is counter-intuitive to traditional electronic design principles.

Implications for Non-Volatile Memory Systems

The research has demonstrated that noise can enhance the bit error rate of resistive memory, indicating a promising future for these memristors in non-volatile memory systems. The potential of h-BN based memristors for neuromorphic applications is emphasized due to their ability to mimic biological synapses and exhibit stochastic resonance behavior. This significant discovery offers a new perspective on the design of memory systems, where noise is not a detriment but a tool for enhancing system performance.