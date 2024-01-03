en English
Science & Technology

New Study Reveals Larger Population of Warm-Bodied Sharks; Silk Sharks Found Thriving in Active Volcano

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
New Study Reveals Larger Population of Warm-Bodied Sharks; Silk Sharks Found Thriving in Active Volcano

In a significant breakthrough, scientists from the University of Pretoria and Trinity College Dublin have discovered that the population of warm-bodied sharks, also known as regional endotherms, may be much larger than initially believed. The study provides new insights into the anatomy of the smalltooth sand tiger shark and the basking shark, revealing characteristics typically associated with warm-bodied sharks.

Unearthing the Secrets of Warm-Bodied Sharks

Warm-bodied sharks have the unique ability to preserve their internal heat, enabling them to maintain body temperatures higher than the surrounding water. This is made possible by a specialized vascular system that acts as a counter-current heat exchanger, keeping their red muscle, the primary source of their swimming power, warm. The presence of red muscle near the core of the body and hearts with thick walls are consistent features among these types of sharks.

Expanding the Scope of Regional Endothermy

In this groundbreaking study, the smalltooth sand tiger shark and the basking shark, both non-apex predators, have been found to possess these anatomical features, suggesting the possibility of them being warm-bodied. The implications of this discovery extend beyond our understanding of shark biology, opening up new questions about the evolution of regional endothermy itself.

Implications for Shark Conservation

The findings of this research hold significant implications for the conservation of these shark species. As our understanding of their biological processes expands, so does our ability to create targeted measures to protect and conserve these majestic creatures. The research, which involved dissection and the potential future use of body temperature loggers, has been published in the Royal Society’s Biology Letters.

Simultaneously, in the South-west Pacific Ocean, an active ecosystem thriving with silk sharks has been discovered in the geothermically active Kavachi volcano near the Solomon Islands. Despite the extreme heat and acidity, these silk sharks seem to be attracted to the volcanic environment. While it remains unclear how these sharks survive during eruptions, researchers speculate that they may have developed a sense to detect imminent eruptions, enabling them to temporarily vacate the area. The existence of this unusual ecosystem deepens the mystery surrounding the survival tactics of these resilient creatures.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

