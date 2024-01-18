en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

New Study Challenges Traditional Evolutionary Theories and Reveals Factors Influencing Animal Size Changes

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
New Study Challenges Traditional Evolutionary Theories and Reveals Factors Influencing Animal Size Changes

A new study spearheaded by Dr. Shovonlal Roy at the University of Reading is challenging traditional evolutionary theories and shedding light on the factors that shape animal size changes over evolutionary epochs. Utilizing advanced computer models, the team simulated the evolution process to delve into how the intensity of direct competition for resources among species and their risk of extinction from environmental threats impact animal size.

Challenging Cope’s Rule

Interestingly, the research takes on Cope’s rule, a principle in paleontology that posits an increase in body size over time in animal groups, a pattern first recognized by the 19th-century paleontologist Edward Cope. The rule has long been a subject of debate among evolutionary biologists due to inconsistencies observed in the fossil record, which sometimes contradict the principle.

Unearthing New Patterns

The study by Dr. Roy’s team has unearthed three distinct patterns of body size change over time, each emerging under different conditions of competition and environmental pressures. These patterns include a gradual size increase, a size increase followed by extinctions, and a gradual size decrease over time. These findings offer a fresh perspective on the ecological determinants of Cope’s rule, as well as its inverse.

Resource Competition and Animal Size

The research reveals that in areas where competition for resources is fierce, animals tend to shrink in size as species adapt to resource distribution and competitors. In contrast, when competition is less intense, animal sizes tend to increase, even though this could heighten their vulnerability to extinction, as exemplified by the dinosaurs. This insight could help explain the confusing trends seen in fossils, where some lineages show an increase in size over time, while others demonstrate a decrease.

In essence, this groundbreaking study brings much-needed clarity to the fuzzy trends observed in the fossil record, challenging traditional evolutionary theories and offering new insights into the factors influencing animal size changes over time.

0
Science & Technology Wildlife
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
28 seconds ago
Filipino Scientists from DOST-FPRDI Earn International Recognition
Two Filipino scientists from the Department of Science and Technology’s Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) have made a mark on the international stage through their innovative research presentations. Alexis B. Dorado and Kim Wilmer M. Balagot have been recognized at international conferences for their groundbreaking research in the field of environmental science and
Filipino Scientists from DOST-FPRDI Earn International Recognition
ESA Astronaut Marcus Wandt Launches His Muninn Mission Aboard the ISS
21 mins ago
ESA Astronaut Marcus Wandt Launches His Muninn Mission Aboard the ISS
Unveiling Neutrino Mass: A Breakthrough in Understanding Germanium-76
25 mins ago
Unveiling Neutrino Mass: A Breakthrough in Understanding Germanium-76
Revolutionary 'Smart Insulin' Developed by Norwegian Researchers Promises Oral Consumption
6 mins ago
Revolutionary 'Smart Insulin' Developed by Norwegian Researchers Promises Oral Consumption
Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares Redefine Storytelling in New Sci-fi Drama
12 mins ago
Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares Redefine Storytelling in New Sci-fi Drama
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
16 mins ago
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
Latest Headlines
World News
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
31 seconds
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
50 seconds
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
1 min
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
1 min
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
1 min
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
1 min
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
4 mins
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
4 mins
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
5 mins
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
2 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app