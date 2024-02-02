New Millipede Species Unearthed in Tanzania's Udzungwa Mountains

In the verdant Udzungwa Mountains of Tanzania, researchers have unearthed a surprising revelation: five previously unknown species of millipedes, with one belonging to a completely new genus. This fascinating discovery, made by a team from the University of the Sunshine Coast, not only illuminates the underexplored biodiversity of the region but also underscores the complex interplay of organisms within forest ecosystems and the pressing need for conservation.

A Serendipitous Discovery

The researchers embarked on an expedition to assess the recovery of the forest and the impact of disturbances such as logging. Millipedes emerged as the perfect barometers of forest health, given their sensitivity to environmental changes. Contrary to the 'thousand feet' their name suggests, most millipedes have far less, with each new species boasting approximately 200 legs.

The newly discovered species, named Lophostreptus magombera, Attemsostreptus cataractae, Attemsostreptus leptoptilos, Attemsostreptus julostriatus, and Udzungwastreptus marianae, bear testament to the untapped biodiversity concealed within tropical forests. Notably, Udzungwastreptus marks the first genus of its kind to be identified. The specimens have found their way to the Natural History Museum at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.