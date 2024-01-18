en English
Science & Technology

New Insights Into Molecular Decay and Fusion Under Femtosecond-Laser Excitation

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
The fabric of our understanding of molecular decay and fusion mechanisms under femtosecond-laser excitation has expanded, thanks to a recent study investigating the behavior of fullerenes and polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The research team used techniques such as electron momentum mapping and mass spectrometry to achieve these findings, which could have profound implications for molecular electronics and nanotechnology.

Deciphering Electron Spectra

Upon examination, the researchers found that the electron spectra of fullerenes and large PAH molecules were seen to decrease exponentially with energy. Remarkably, no distinct peaks were observed outside the photon energy range. The team interpreted this behavior as statistical electron emission from a transient, highly excited electron system that remains vibrationally cold. The smooth electron distributions observed were not a result of tunneling ionization. Rather, photoelectron distributions were extended along the polarization axis of the laser field, indicating field-assisted thermal ionization.

A Shift in Smaller Molecules

In the case of anthracene, the smallest molecule studied, there was a noticeable shift towards atomic-like above threshold ionization. This finding adds another layer of complexity to our understanding of how different-sized molecules react to femtosecond-laser pulses.

Unveiling Molecular Fusion

The study also delved into the molecular fusion of fullerene clusters that had been cooled to liquid nitrogen temperature after laser excitation. The mass spectra revealed the formation of fused molecules containing up to five fullerenes. This fusion was attributed to multiple ionization processes, evaporation of intact fullerenes, and C2 evaporation following fusion.

In a separate but related study, an unprecedented mechanism for root accumulation of substituted PAHs (sub-PAHs) in crops was revealed. This study showed that nitro-PAHs displayed the strongest accumulation potential in the roots of legume plants, suggesting that these plants could use nitro-PAHs as a nitrogen source. This discovery could have significant implications for understanding the biogeochemical processes of sub-PAHs in soils.

The findings from these studies provide valuable insights into the ultrafast dynamics of molecular decay and fusion under femtosecond-laser excitation. Moreover, they pave the way for further exploration of molecular electronics and nanotechnology, while shedding new light on the root accumulation of sub-PAHs in crops.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

