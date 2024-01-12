en English
Science & Technology

New CN22 Model Challenges Prevailing Understanding of Tidal Disruption Events

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
New CN22 Model Challenges Prevailing Understanding of Tidal Disruption Events

In the elusive dance of the cosmos, supermassive black holes (SMBHs) grow by absorbing nearby celestial bodies, including stars, through a process known as a tidal disruption event (TDE). These TDEs occur when a star ventures close enough to an SMBH, only to be torn apart by its immense gravitational forces. The aftermath is a luminescent disk of material around the black hole, a spectacle that astrophysicists can observe and analyse. Despite their rarity, the advent of advanced telescopes like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory is set to raise the detection rate of these celestial events.

Challenging the Prevailing Model

For years, the ‘frozen-in’ approximation model has been the go-to method for estimating the accretion rate from TDEs. However, in 2022, astrophysicists Eric Coughlin and Chris Nixon proposed a new model, fondly named the CN22 model. This innovative model predicts TDE peak timescales based on the properties of the star and black hole involved.

A New Perspective on TDEs

A research team from Syracuse University, led by Ph.D. student Ananya Bandopadhyay, decided to put the CN22 model to the test. They pitted the model against various types of stars and SMBHs, comparing the results with hydrodynamical simulations. The findings were striking: the CN22 model aligned well with the simulations. Even more intriguing, the model suggested that the peak timescale of TDE accretion rates is largely determined by the SMBH mass, with the properties of the star having little influence. This contradicts previous models and beliefs regarding TDEs.

CN22 Model: A New Tool for Astrophysics

The research has demonstrated the effectiveness of analytical models like CN22 in predicting observable properties of TDEs and, by extension, deepening our understanding of SMBHs. The findings were published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. Bandopadhyay’s significant contribution to the field didn’t go unnoticed. The American Astronomical Society acknowledged their contribution, extending an invitation to present the findings in January 2024.

Science & Technology
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

