en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

New Binary Star System Discovered: A Key to Binary Evolution

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
New Binary Star System Discovered: A Key to Binary Evolution

Astronomers using the Tsinghua University-Ma Huateng Telescopes for Survey (TMTS) have unearthed a new binary star system, named TMTS J052610.43+593445.1. This intriguing system comprises an ultra-short-orbital-period binary with a subdwarf star and a white dwarf companion, located approximately 2,760 light years from Earth.

A Record-Breaking Discovery

The system’s orbital period is about 20.5 minutes, positioning it as one of only five known binaries with such a short orbital period. The subdwarf star in the system is seven times larger than Earth and possesses a mass of 0.33 solar masses. This star is undergoing tidal deformation due to the gravitational pull of its companion, a carbon-oxygen white dwarf.

The White Dwarf Companion

The white dwarf, although ten times smaller than the sun, has a mass of 0.735 solar masses and an effective temperature of 25,400 K. This binary system presents astronomers with a unique opportunity to study the physics and evolution of stars under extreme conditions.

Decoding Binary Evolution

Current theories suggest that this binary is detached. However, in about 1.5 million years, the subdwarf will begin transferring mass to the white dwarf at an even shorter orbital period, leading to the formation of an AM CVn star through the helium-star channel. This process is pivotal for understanding binary evolution from the second common envelope ejection to the formation of AM CVn stars. The discovery of TMTS J052610.43+593445.1 could play a significant role in investigating these binary evolution paths.

0
Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Decoding Proteostasis Network Gene Expression in Melanoma: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA

By BNN Correspondents

Reflecting on Virtual Audio Products Progress: Martin Dyster's Predictions

By Safak Costu

Breakthroughs in Space Research and Technology Mark the End of 2023 ...
@Science & Technology · 7 mins
Breakthroughs in Space Research and Technology Mark the End of 2023 ...
heart comment 0
T-Mobile Transforms Tuesdays App into a Comprehensive T Life App

By Israel Ojoko

T-Mobile Transforms Tuesdays App into a Comprehensive T Life App
Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study

By Salman Khan

Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs

By Rafia Tasleem

Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
Latest Headlines
World News
CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability
12 seconds
CSL Behring Rolls Out New Vial Sizes for ZEMAIRA, Enhancing Patient Experience and Sustainability
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
23 seconds
Revolutionizing Immunotherapies: New Study Reveals Memory-Like Properties in Regulatory T Cells
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
1 min
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
2 mins
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
2 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
2 mins
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
2 mins
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
2 mins
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
7 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app