Neuroscience Principles Reshape Crew Management: Insights from SAFETY4SEA Athens Forum

Amid the backdrop of the prestigious 2023 SAFETY4SEA Athens Forum, a unique perspective on crew management unfolded. Mariangela Zanaki, a consultant and psychologist with Ceosan, captivated the audience with her deep dive into neuroscience-based crew management strategies. Her discourse, which seamlessly blended scientific principles with practical applications, offered attendees a fresh lens to view and tackle the intricacies of personnel management.

Conscious and Unconscious: The Dual Engines of Thought

Central to Zanaki's presentation was the distinction between conscious and unconscious brain activities. Drawing on the groundbreaking research by Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman, she explained the existence of two distinct systems of thought: System 1, the fast, automatic, and intuitive engine, and System 2, the slow, deliberate, and rational one. The interplay of these systems, Zanaki argued, has profound implications for crew management.

Managing Mental Resources

Zanaki emphasized that focused thinking, a key component of System 2, is a limited and energy-intensive resource. Overuse or misuse of this resource can lead to decision fatigue, impacting performance. On the flip side, understanding and leveraging the brain's inherent drive to avoid threats and seek rewards could provide a path to optimizing crew performance.

Building on the work of Amy Edmondson, Zanaki underscored the importance of psychological safety in the workplace. A space where team members can share ideas, voice concerns, and make mistakes without fear of negative consequences fosters innovation, engagement, and resilience. The key to operational excellence in crew management, as per Zanaki, is to align personnel management processes with the promotion of such beneficial behaviors.